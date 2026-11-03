A well-known celebrity accused of exploiting his fame to pursue inappropriate sexual activity with young women has lost a High Court battle to stop two major news organisations publishing allegations against him.

However, the man cannot yet be identified because a temporary injunction protecting his anonymity remains in force while he considers an appeal.

Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the man’s legal claim on Tuesday, 3 November, following a High Court hearing in London.

The case was brought against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV and Channel 4, and Guardian News and Media, publisher of The Guardian.

Both organisations want to report allegations that the unnamed public figure abused his position and status to pursue inappropriate and exploitative sexual relationships.

The man denies wrongdoing.

Judge rejects celebrity’s injunction application

The High Court heard that the celebrity was seeking to prevent the publication of allegations concerning his behaviour towards girls and young women.

Lawyers representing the media organisations argued there was a strong public interest in reporting allegations involving a prominent individual accused of abusing his position.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the claim and refused the application for an injunction.

However, the judge stressed that his decision was not a finding that the allegations were true.

He said:

“The court did not determine whether the allegations, or any of them, were true, and the dismissal of the claim does not amount to approval of any publication the defendants may decide to make.”

The man’s identity will remain protected while he has an opportunity to challenge the ruling.

Court hears concerns over man’s mental health

During the proceedings, the celebrity’s legal team argued that publication could have severe consequences for his mental health.

Sara Mansoori KC, representing the man, told the court that he had previously attempted to take his own life twice.

The court was informed that he had undergone extensive psychiatric treatment, including periods in hospital, and had been assessed by numerous medical professionals.

Ms Mansoori said the concerns were genuine and argued that publication could create a significant risk to his life.

She also told the court that the man denied the allegations and had no intention of returning to public life.

Media organisations argue allegations are in public interest

Gavin Millar KC, representing ITN and Guardian News and Media, argued that the allegations raised important questions about the misuse of power and influence.

The court heard that journalists had conducted an extensive investigation involving interviews with more than 100 people, including women who had made allegations, friends and colleagues.

Mr Millar argued that publication would contribute to public discussion about powerful men allegedly exploiting their status.

He also challenged the suggestion that news organisations should be prevented from publishing allegations because of concerns about an individual’s mental health, arguing that such risks should be managed by appropriate medical professionals.

Why the celebrity still cannot be named

Despite losing his application for a permanent injunction, the celebrity remains anonymous under existing court restrictions.

The temporary order remains in place to allow him to consider whether to appeal against Mr Justice Nicklin’s decision.

If an appeal proceeds, further restrictions may remain in force while the courts consider the case.

The ruling does not establish whether any of the allegations are true.

No finding of sexual misconduct has been made against the unnamed individual in these proceedings.

The man’s identity remains legally protected, and publication of information capable of identifying him could breach the court’s reporting restrictions.