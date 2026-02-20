Watch Live
EAGER BIRD Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

Three die-hard fans have been braving the cold outside the new Popeyes in Maidstone since...

Published: 8:47 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 8:47 am February 20, 2026

Three die-hard fans have been braving the cold outside the new Popeyes in Maidstone since 11pm on Thursday. Their prize? A year’s supply of the famous chicken sandwiches.

Queue Madness Starts Hours Early

The brand-new branch officially opens at 11am on Friday, but these devoted “chicken lovers” couldn’t wait. The first customers started queuing as early as 11pm Thursday night, with more fans joining through the early hours.

Many admitted they were super-fans, eager not just for the free chicken sandwich but also exclusive Popeyes merch on offer. Others said they just couldn’t wait to sink their teeth into the crunchy Louisiana-style chicken.

Win Free Chicken For a Year

The excitement peaked when Alex, who joined the queue at 11pm, bagged the grand prize — free Deluxe Chicken Sandwiches for a full year. “I heard from a friend about the opening. It’s the home of Louisiana chicken, so I had to try and win it,” Alex said. “I’m ecstatic!”

Another early bird, Emmanuel, shared his enthusiasm: “I’ve never tried Popeyes before. We queued for around five hours – mostly because I love chicken! I’m so excited, I’ll be here every week.”

 

This latest Popeyes opening in Maidstone continues the UK’s chicken craze, with fans queuing up to taste what’s quickly becoming the nation’s favourite fried chicken.

 

