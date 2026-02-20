Watch Live
CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

A criminal gang behind a slick and professional fraud scheme, moving stolen goods worth over...

Published: 7:21 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:23 pm February 20, 2026

A criminal gang behind a slick and professional fraud scheme, moving stolen goods worth over £500,000, has finally been brought to justice.

Frozen Chicken to Almonds: The Multi-Million Scam

Greater Manchester Police launched a probe in 2017 after a lorry packed with frozen chicken worth €75,000 was fraudulently bought using cloned company details and credit insurance.

The investigation uncovered a web of deceit across Europe, targeting 13 companies with stolen deliveries, including:

  • Milk powder
  • Olive oil
  • Chicken & turkey
  • Almonds
  • Fruit syrup
  • Electronics
  • Meat

Manchester Food Traders: The Crime Hub

These illicit goods passed through local haulage yards and wholesalers across Greater Manchester, particularly the now-closed Manchester Food Traders on Wood Street.

The total estimated value funnelled through this firm was between £509,000 and £526,000.

Ringleaders and Sentences

Devinder Singh from Swinton, the ringleader, was sentenced to six years and six months in jail. Co-conspirator Zakaria Dean picked up a two-year and nine-month sentence.

Mohammad Farid received a two-year suspended sentence plus 20 days rehabilitation, while Lakhvinder Singh was jailed for nine months for breaching company director bans.

Paul Barrett of Norfolk (formerly Rossendale) admitted participating in the criminal operation and got an 18-month suspended sentence with 100 hours of community service.

“Devinder Singh’s offending was described as ‘professional and sophisticated,’” said the court during sentencing.

How They Worked the System

The Singhs and Dean operated from Manchester Food Traders, while Farid handled the transfer of goods at haulage yards, including one in Oldham, where he was arrested in December 2017.

The gang used cloned company identities and credit insurance fraud to scam a wide range of European suppliers before distributing the stolen items across the UK.

