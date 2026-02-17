Watch Live
Child Abuser Locked Up for 20 Years After Leeds Investigation

A vile predator who sexually abused a young girl over six years has finally been...

Published: 10:23 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 10:23 pm February 17, 2026

A vile predator who sexually abused a young girl over six years has finally been jailed. David Lawn, 62, from Aberford near Leeds, was found guilty of 16 charges, including three counts of raping a female under 16.

Abuse Spanning the 1990s Uncovered

The horrific abuse started in the 1990s. The victim bravely came forward as an adult, prompting the Leeds Safeguarding Unit to launch a detailed probe in 2021. Specialist detectives gathered overwhelming evidence that sent Lawn to trial at Leeds Crown Court last month.

Extended Sentence and Lifelong Register

On Friday, 13 February, Lawn was handed a brutal extended prison sentence: 20 years behind bars plus an extra year on licence. He will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life, ensuring he can never escape justice.

Victim’s Heartbreaking Statement Exposes Impact of Abuse

“As a young child, I learned fear long before I learned safety. I should have been learning to read, to play, to trust — instead I was learning how to disappear inside myself, how to make my body small and my voice smaller.

“As I grew older, the confusion hardened into something heavier. I learned to split myself in two — the girl who smiled and played and went to school, and the girl who carried a secret so heavy it bent her spine.

“I carried the weight of my childhood like an invisible rucksack filled with stones… I check doors and windows repeatedly, I plan every outing with escape routes. Even in my own home, I am scanning for danger, waiting for it.

“For decades, I lived as two people inside one body — the terrified little girl who learned to freeze, to hide, to survive and the adult who learned to function while carrying wounds no one could see. But underneath it all, the child inside me was still waiting to be heard.

“This statement is her voice. This process is her truth. This moment is her justice. She finally has someone standing up for her. I hope she can feel proud — proud that I didn’t stay silent. Proud that I fought. Proud that I survived long enough to tell her story.

“And now, for the first time, I know he cannot reach me. That knowledge is a kind of freedom I have never felt before. I cannot change what happened to me. But I can choose what happens next. I have a voice now. I have truth now. I have strength now. She is scared. I am not.”

Detective Praises Courageous Victim, Urges Others to Speak Out

Detective Constable Christine Walkin, who led the investigation, said: “Lawn subjected a vulnerable young girl to a campaign of sickening abuse. This has understandably had a significant impact on her life. After a lengthy investigation, we secured a list of charges against Lawn, all proven in court.

“The victim showed immense courage throughout. I hope knowing that Lawn will spend a long time in prison offers her some comfort as she rebuilds her life.

“I urge anyone affected by similar abuse to come forward. We take all sexual offences seriously and have specialist officers ready to support you and fight for justice.”

For help and advice on reporting sexual abuse, visit the West Yorkshire Police website.

