A notorious child sex offender from Margate has been slammed with a whopping 28-year prison sentence for abusing multiple victims over decades.

Duncan Bayles’ Sick Crimes Uncovered

Duncan Bayles, 65, once of Northdown Road, was finally brought to justice for horrific offences against five children dating back to the 1980s. The vile abuse included manipulation, grooming, bribery with gifts, and horrific sexual assaults. Bayles twisted his young victims into believing his crimes were “normal”.

Kent Police launched a specialist investigation in June 2019 after a man stepped forward to reveal how Bayles preyed on him repeatedly as a boy. Further probing uncovered three more male victims, unleashing a damning 19 charges ranging from gross indecency to attempted rape.

More Victims Come Forward as Sick Truth Emerges

After Bayles’ initial trial at Canterbury Crown Court found him guilty on all counts in October 2024, a female victim bravely revealed she’d also suffered abuse at his hands. Bayles intimidated her by threatening her pets and convincing her she’d never be believed.

This led to a second investigation and 17 new charges, including four counts of child rape. Despite another denial, Bayles was convicted again in January 2026.

Justice Served: Lifelong Ban and Harsh Sentence

On 6 February 2026, the court threw the book at Bayles, sentencing him to 28 years in prison plus two years on licence. A lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order will keep him under the spotlight, protecting potential future victims.