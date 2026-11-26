A 31-year-old man has been jailed for 14 years after admitting 15 sexual offences involving children in West and South Yorkshire.

Deacon Taylor, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, 20 November, following offences committed against three children between 2022 and 2026, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Eleven offences involved two boys aged under 13 in the Kirklees area between 2022 and 2026. They included sexual touching, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and causing children to engage in sexual activity.

Offences against a third child in South Yorkshire

Taylor was also sentenced for four sexual offences against a third child in South Yorkshire between 2022 and 2024, including attempted rape of a child and three offences of sexual touching.

He was additionally sentenced for indecent exposure offences.

West Yorkshire Police said the abuse in Kirklees came to light in March 2026 after one of the victims disclosed what had happened.

The case involved victims who were children at the time of the offences.