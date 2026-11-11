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EMERGENCY RESPONCE Chingford Avenue Closed in Both Directions After Crash as Emergency Services Attend

A road in Chingford has been closed in both directions following a crash, with emergency services attending the scene and a London bus route diverted.

Chingford Avenue was shut between the A112 Old Church Road and Heathcote Grove on Wednesday 11 November 2026, causing disruption for motorists and public transport passengers.

Emergency crews attended the incident, with drivers advised to avoid the affected section of road and use alternative routes.

Despite the closure, traffic in the surrounding area was initially reported to be coping well.

The circumstances of the collision remain unclear, with no confirmation of how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone has been injured.

Chingford Avenue Shut Between Two Junctions

The closure affected Chingford Avenue between its junctions with Old Church Road and Heathcote Grove.

Emergency services were dealing with the incident, preventing vehicles from travelling through the affected section in either direction.

Motorists approaching from Old Church Road or Heathcote Grove were advised to find alternative routes while the emergency response continued.

No estimated reopening time was provided in the initial traffic reports.

Route 397 Bus Diverted Due to Emergency Incident

Transport for London confirmed that the 397 bus service was diverted in both directions because of an emergency services incident on Chingford Avenue.

Buses were unable to serve the usual hail-and-ride sections on Chingford Avenue and Heathcote Grove.

Services were instead resuming their normal route on Endlebury Road.

The 397 operates between the Crooked Billet area of Walthamstow and Debden, serving Chingford and Woodford along the way.

Passengers using stops on the affected section were advised to allow additional time for their journeys and check for service updates.

Extent of Injuries Not Yet Known

The number of vehicles involved in the collision has not been confirmed.

There has also been no official confirmation of any casualties or whether anyone required hospital treatment.

The exact time of the crash and the circumstances leading up to it have not been established in the information released.

The road closure remained in place at the time of the initial reports.

Motorists can check the latest travel information through Transport for London before travelling through Chingford.

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