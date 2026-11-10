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MURDER TRIAL Chloe Watson Dransfield Murder Trial Begins at Leeds Crown Court as Third Defendant Named

Three people accused of murdering 16-year-old Chloe Watson Dransfield, who died after being stabbed in Leeds earlier this year, have gone on trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Proceedings began on Tuesday 10 November 2026, more than seven months after Chloe, from Gomersal, was found seriously injured in Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe.

The defendants are Kayla Smith, Archie Rycroft and Blake Dowling, who has been identified in reports of the trial after previously being described as a 17-year-old who could not be named for legal reasons.

Dowling is now 18.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to murder. The prosecution must prove its case before a jury, which will determine whether any of the defendants is guilty after considering the evidence.

Chloe Found With Fatal Stab Wound in Austhorpe

Emergency services were called to Kennerleigh Avenue shortly before 6am on Saturday 28 March 2026 after reports that a young woman had been found unconscious.

Chloe was discovered with serious injuries and taken to hospital, where she died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination subsequently established that she had suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest.

Her death prompted a major investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Detectives carried out enquiries in the surrounding area, examined evidence and appealed for footage believed to have been circulating on social media.

Three people were subsequently charged with her murder.

Three Defendants Deny Murder

Kayla Smith, 18 at the time of the charges, of Kennerleigh Avenue, and Archie Rycroft, then 19, of Middleton Park Road, Leeds, were charged alongside a boy who was 17 at the time.

During a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on 1 May, all three pleaded not guilty.

The court provisionally scheduled their trial for 10 November.

The third defendant has now been identified in reporting of the proceedings as Blake Dowling, who has turned 18 since the earlier hearings.

The trial will examine the prosecution’s case and the evidence presented on behalf of the defendants.

No verdicts have been reached.

Family Devastated by Loss of Chloe

Following Chloe’s death, her family spoke of the overwhelming grief caused by losing her at such a young age.

Her father and other relatives described her as a much-loved teenager with a bright personality and her future ahead of her.

They said:

“We miss every single thing about her. She was beautiful, full of joy, and had a wonderfully cheeky personality.”

The family added:

“She embraced life with such happiness and she had her whole future ahead of her.”

Chloe’s mother also paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, describing her as her best friend.

The teenager’s death deeply affected her family, friends, school community and others who knew her in Gomersal.

Trial Underway at Leeds Crown Court

The murder trial began on Tuesday following months of police investigation and pre-trial hearings.

Jurors will be asked to consider the evidence presented in court before reaching their verdicts.

Because proceedings are active, reporting must be confined to information that can lawfully be published, including evidence heard in open court.

The defendants deny murder and are entitled to the presumption of innocence.

The trial continues at Leeds Crown Court.

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