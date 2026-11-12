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STABBED FIVE TIMES Chloe Watson Dransfield Murder Trial: Girl, 16, Stabbed Five Times During ‘Planned Fight Over Boy’, Court Told

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during what prosecutors allege was a pre-arranged street fight involving a former boyfriend in Leeds, a murder trial has heard.

Chloe Watson Dransfield, from Gomersal, suffered five stab wounds to her neck and back during a confrontation in Kennerleigh Avenue, Austhorpe, in the early hours of Saturday 28 March 2026.

Leeds Crown Court heard that 18-year-old Kayla Smith admits stabbing Chloe and causing her death but denies murder, maintaining that she did not intend to kill or cause really serious harm.

Smith has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but prosecutors have not accepted that plea as sufficient to resolve the murder charge.

Two other defendants, Blake Dowling, 18, and Archie Rycroft, 20, also deny murder and manslaughter.

The prosecution alleges that both men played a part in encouraging or organising the violence that led to Chloe’s death.

Court Hears of Threats Before Fatal Confrontation

Opening the prosecution case, Mark McKone KC told jurors that Chloe and Smith had been involved in a dispute connected to Dowling, who had previously been in relationships with both girls.

The court heard that Smith had allegedly made repeated threats to stab Chloe during telephone conversations on 27 March.

Prosecutors say arrangements were subsequently made for the two girls to meet and fight.

Dowling booked a taxi to take Chloe to the Austhorpe address where Smith was staying, jurors were told.

Chloe arrived shortly after 5am on 28 March.

The prosecution alleges that Smith emerged from a summer house in her grandfather’s garden carrying a knife, accompanied by Rycroft.

Chloe Stabbed Five Times in Neck and Back

The court heard that Smith approached Chloe in the street at around 5.10am.

Prosecutors say Chloe attempted to retreat after seeing the knife, but Smith pursued her and stabbed her five times.

The injuries included a wound that pierced a lung and caused severe bleeding.

Chloe was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead at approximately 6.40am.

The jury was told that an ambulance was not called until about 37 minutes after the stabbing.

Two Men Accused of Encouraging Violence

The Crown alleges that Dowling helped arrange the confrontation and took Chloe to the scene knowing there was hostility between the girls.

Prosecutors argue that his actions assisted or encouraged the violence.

Dowling accepts booking the taxi but disputes that he knew Chloe would suffer serious harm. His case is that he anticipated an ordinary fight without weapons.

Rycroft is accused of supporting Smith during the confrontation and attempting to film the violence on a mobile phone.

The prosecution alleges that he recorded the incident using Smith’s phone, although the court heard that a deleted video had not been recovered.

Rycroft disputes responsibility and maintains that he did not know Smith was carrying a knife.

Both men deny murder and manslaughter.

Jury Must Decide Whether Stabbing Amounted to Murder

Smith accepts that she inflicted the fatal injuries but disputes the prosecution’s allegation that she intended to kill Chloe or cause her really serious harm.

That distinction is central to the murder charge being considered by the jury.

The Crown must also establish whether Dowling or Rycroft bears criminal responsibility for the killing through the conduct alleged against them.

The defendants’ respective accounts and the prosecution’s allegations remain matters for the jury to assess.

The trial at Leeds Crown Court is continuing.

No verdicts have been reached.

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