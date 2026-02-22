Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CREAMFIELDS Chorley Man Jailed for Trying to Smuggle Class A, B & C Drugs into Daresbury Festival

A Chorley man has been locked up after attempting to sneak cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA...

Published: 12:30 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 12:30 pm February 22, 2026

A Chorley man has been locked up after attempting to sneak cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA into the famous Daresbury festival.

Drugs Discovered at VIP Entrance

Liam Dodd was sentenced to 16 months behind bars on Wednesday, 18 February 2026 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A (MDMA) and Class B (ketamine) drugs, as well as possession of cocaine and nitrous oxide.

Dodd had bought a four-day camping ticket and arrived at the Daresbury festival on Thursday 22 August 2024. Just after 2pm, he tried to enter through the VIP gate, where a mandatory search took place.

An on-site drug dog alerted security officers. Officials then called Cheshire Police, who searched Dodd and found:

  • Three large nitrous oxide canisters with nozzles and balloons
  • Multiple bags of cocaine in varying amounts
  • Between 70 and 80 purple tablets confirmed later as MDMA

Confession and Court Action

Dodd was booted from the festival and later gave a voluntary police interview. He admitted he planned to share the drugs with friends attending the festival but claimed he wasn’t paid or threatened to do so.

He was subsequently charged and convicted.

Police Warning: No Tolerance for Drug Smugglers

Police Constable Tony Icke, of the Creamfields Post Event Investigation Team, said:

“Year after year, we and the team at Creamfields make it abundantly clear that anyone attempting to bring illegal substances into the festival will face the full extent of the law. Whilst the majority of festivalgoers are respectful of this, we continue to see a brazen few attempting to bring drugs of all classes into Creamfields, thinking they can get inside without being detected. This is not something we will tolerate and, as we have seen in this case, the consequences of doing so can result in a substantial prison sentence.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BREAKING NEWS

SUPERMARKET HORROR Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Slough Supermarket Car Park

Breaking News, Crime, UK News

DEADLY CRASH Deadly Crash in Catsfield: One Dead, Two Seriously Injured

Crime, National News, UK News

Third Man Arrested Over Shocking Deaths at Bridlington Holiday Park

Crime, UK News

AMBUSHED Man in 60s Fatally Stabbed in Walthamstow

Breaking News, UK News

TRAVEL TURMOIL South London Train Chaos Sparks Rush Hour Havoc

UK News

Fatal Head-On Crash Shuts A4 Near Marlborough

Crime, UK News, Wiltshire

TRIPLE STABBING Teenager Stabbed to Death Outside Mosque During Ramadan in Smethwick

UK News

JAILED Taxi Driver Jailed for Raping Woman Who Fell Asleep in His Cab

UK News

Build Bigger in Minecraft Without Burning Out

UK News

BRING HIM HOME Police Launch Search for Missing Maidstone Teen

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TWO DEAD Hampshire Woman and 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Horror A3 Crash Near Hindhead Tunnel

Breaking News, UK News

Hampshire Woman and 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Horror A3 Crash Near Hindhead Tunnel

Breaking News, UK News

MURDER PROBE Teen Stabbed to Death in Smethwick Chaos

UK News

Teen Stabbed to Death in Smethwick Chaos

UK News

MACHINE GUN Bristol Man Busted Over Arsenal of 40 Guns and 3D-Printed Submachine

UK News

Bristol Man Busted Over Arsenal of 40 Guns and 3D-Printed Submachine

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

KNIFE CRIME Sheffield Man Jailed for Brutal Neck Stabbing

UK News

Sheffield Man Jailed for Brutal Neck Stabbing

UK News

UNTAXED Drug Dealer Busted After Cops Spot Uninsured Car – Cocaine Found Hidden in Pants

London, UK News

Drug Dealer Busted After Cops Spot Uninsured Car – Cocaine Found Hidden in Pants

London, UK News

OVER THE LIMIT Foreign Lorry Driver Charged After A303 Crash with Drink Driving

UK News, Wiltshire

Foreign Lorry Driver Charged After A303 Crash with Drink Driving

UK News, Wiltshire
MORE FROM UKNIP
BBC to Air Two-Part ‘Call The Midwife’ Christmas Special for the First Time

BOOTED Call the Midwife Fans Furious as BAFTAs Boot Hit BBC1 Slot

London, UK News
BBC to Air Two-Part ‘Call The Midwife’ Christmas Special for the First Time

Call the Midwife Fans Furious as BAFTAs Boot Hit BBC1 Slot

London, UK News

Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene

UK News

Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene

UK News

NEIGHBOUR ATTACK Knife-Wielding Woman Storms Neighbour’s Flat

London, UK News

Knife-Wielding Woman Storms Neighbour’s Flat

London, UK News
Watch Live