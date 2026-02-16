Christian Pastor Freed on Bail but Banned from Bristol City Centre Over Christmas

A Christian pastor was held by Avon and Somerset Police for eight hours after being arrested over comments about Islam and transgender ideology. Pastor Dia Moodley, 58, was released with bail conditions banning him from preaching in Bristol city centre during the festive season.

Arrest Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech

Moodley was detained in Broadmead last November on suspicion of “inciting religious hatred” under the Public Order Act 1986. Police described his speech as “anti-Islam and transgender rhetoric,” but the pastor insists he was simply sharing his Christian beliefs publicly.

After the initial ban, police lifted the restriction on Moodley entering the city centre following his representations. Nonetheless, officers visited his home in early January, questioned him further about the arrest, and invited him for a voluntary interview under caution.

Legal Battle Looms as Pastor Challenges Police Actions

Supported by legal group ADF International, Moodley is preparing to fight the police over what he calls repeated violations of his free speech rights. He awaits news on whether formal criminal charges will be filed.

This is not the first time Avon and Somerset Police have targeted Moodley. Back in March 2024, officers twice threatened to arrest him for “breaching the peace” after he preached about Christianity and Islam while holding a Koran. During that incident, Muslim bystanders assaulted the pastor, and one man even threatened to stab him – but no arrests were made.

Following that March event, police ordered Moodley’s preaching signs to be destroyed, sparking accusations that they cracked down on the pastor while ignoring his attackers. Moodley said:

“This latest arrest has had a profoundly negative effect on me and has been extremely challenging personally. I am a law-abiding citizen and it feels surreal that the police have criminalised me so harshly and repeatedly merely for peacefully expressing my Christian views in the public square.”

He added that his heart condition made the ordeal harder, saying:

“Unfortunately, I believe that the police view me, a Christian pastor, as an easy target and are afraid of others being offended by my lawful speech. This is two-tier policing in action.”

Calls for Parliamentary Action to Protect Free Speech

Jeremiah Igunnubole, legal counsel for ADF International, slammed the police, claiming:

“Pastor Dia’s arrest for peacefully commenting on Islam and transgender ideology shows police are using public order legislation to impose de facto blasphemy laws in the UK.”

He highlighted a pattern of targeting Moodley while ignoring serious crimes against him:

“This is far from an isolated incident. Avon and Somerset Police have long targeted Pastor Dia for his peaceful expression and failed to investigate attacks against him.”

Igunnubole urged Parliament to step in, stating:

“Pastor Dia’s case reveals how authorities can twist peaceful religious comments into criminal offences. We need clearer laws to protect free speech robustly.”

Moodley insists most public interactions during his street preaching are positive, even with those holding opposing views. He argues his remarks are legitimate religious discussion, not hate speech.

What’s Next?

The police investigation continues. Moodley’s voluntary interview under caution will determine if prosecutors press charges under the Public Order Act.

ADF International has hinted at legal challenges if charges proceed, spotlighting the ongoing debate over how public order laws apply to religious speech and free expression in the UK.

So far, Avon and Somerset Police have not commented publicly on their decisions or on the failure to arrest those who threatened and assaulted Moodley.