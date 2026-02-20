Watch Live
SICK SECRET Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

Published: 8:51 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 8:51 pm February 20, 2026

 

Nam Vu’s Sick Secret Exposed

Nam Vu, 28, a church volunteer from Cambridge, has been sentenced to over three years behind bars for grooming and abusing a teenage girl. Vu bombarded the girl with more than 8,000 sexually explicit messages over six weeks in 2024. Their connection began through the church, but it quickly turned sinister.

Parents Uncover Shocking Evidence

The girl’s suspicious parents found deleted, explicit screenshots on her phone and a vanished WhatsApp chat with Vu. When confronted, their daughter insisted they were just friends. But a damning handwritten note from the girl telling of sexual activity sealed Vu’s fate.

“Vu made sexual remarks and encouraged her to take part in sexual acts, touching her inappropriately,” police said.

Cambridge Crown Court Delivers Justice

Vu was arrested, refused to answer questions, but phone analysis revealed the flood of predatory messages. He admitted to six offences, including:

  • Engaging in sexual communication with a child
  • Four counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 15
  • Inciting sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15

At Peterborough Crown Court on 19 February, Vu was jailed for three years and four months. He must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and faces a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a lifetime restraining order banning any contact with the victim.

This case is a grim reminder to stay vigilant, especially when it comes to those trusted by families and communities.

Watch Live