TERROR ARREST Churchill Statue Defaced with Red Paint in Early Morning Attack

In a brazen overnight stunt, vandals splashed red paint all over the Winston Churchill statue...

Published: 4:52 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 4:52 pm February 27, 2026

In a brazen overnight stunt, vandals splashed red paint all over the Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square. Police were on the scene within two minutes of the alarm being raised shortly after 4am.

Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Criminal Damage

A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody, arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage in connection with the graffiti attack.

 

Further Terrorism-Related Charges Follow

Authorities later hit the same man with additional charges for allegedly supporting Palestine Action, a group banned under the Terrorism Act. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

