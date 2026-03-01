Watch Live
JAIL TIME Class A Dealer Caught in Major Birmingham Crackdown

A dealer linked to a notorious drugs line has been locked up after police smashed...

Published: 1:38 am March 1, 2026
Updated: 1:38 am March 1, 2026

A dealer linked to a notorious drugs line has been locked up after police smashed a supply network in Birmingham.

Mohammed Ahmed’s County Lines Empire Busted

Mohammed Ahmed, 27, was part of the ‘Jason’ line pushing crack cocaine and heroin across the city. Police found Class A drugs both in a car he was driving and at an address tied to him in Sparkhill.

Officers executing a search warrant in March last year also seized ammunition and piles of cash, exposing the scale of Ahmed’s illegal trade.

Raid, Escape, and Quick Arrest

Ahmed tried to dodge the police during the raid by driving off. His brief getaway ended less than a week later, when he was caught in Nechells in another vehicle.

Further investigations revealed that Ahmed distributed business cards advertising his drug supply. His phone held damning videos showing heroin being prepared and packaged, plus snaps of cash stacks and drugs.

Jail Time for Multi-Offender

Despite refusing to comment during police interviews, the mountain of evidence sealed his fate. Ahmed, from Doris Road, was convicted of supplying Class A drugs between April 2024 and 2025, possessing ammunition, handling criminal property, and various driving offences.

Last Friday (20 February), Birmingham Crown Court sentenced him to nine years behind bars.

