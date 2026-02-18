Police made a serious find after stopping a damaged car in Gillingham. Class A drugs and a knife were discovered hidden in the vehicle’s air duct.

Damaged Car Raises Suspicions

On Monday 16 February 2026, officers on patrol in Bailey Drive spotted a car with front-end damage. They pulled it over to investigate further.

Hidden Haul Revealed

A search uncovered a stash of Class A drugs, two mobile phones, cash, and a knife concealed inside the air duct of the vehicle.

Driver Arrested and Released on Bail

The driver, a 20-year-old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and carrying a bladed article. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.