Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DRUGS HAUL Class A Drugs and Knife Nabbed in Gillingham Car Stop

Police made a serious find after stopping a damaged car in Gillingham. Class A drugs...

Published: 4:01 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 4:01 pm February 18, 2026

Police made a serious find after stopping a damaged car in Gillingham. Class A drugs and a knife were discovered hidden in the vehicle’s air duct.

Damaged Car Raises Suspicions

On Monday 16 February 2026, officers on patrol in Bailey Drive spotted a car with front-end damage. They pulled it over to investigate further.

Hidden Haul Revealed

A search uncovered a stash of Class A drugs, two mobile phones, cash, and a knife concealed inside the air duct of the vehicle.

Driver Arrested and Released on Bail

The driver, a 20-year-old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and carrying a bladed article. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

WATER WOES DA15 Left High and Dry as Thames Water Struggles to Fix Supply Issue

UK News

BANNED ASA Bans TfL Ad for Reinforcing Racial Stereotypes

UK News

LONDON CHAOS Two Double-Decker Buses Smash Into Each Other Injuring Several

UK News

POLICE PROBE Shock Horror in Swindon: Man on Mobility Scooter Exposes Himself and Assaults Teen Girl

UK News

KINGPIN JAILED Drug Kingpin Behind ‘Snowbrum’ Online Line Jailed for Seven Years in Birmingham

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

TRAFFIC CHAOS M4 Shut Both Ways: Emergency Power Pylon Repairs Slam Berkshire Motorway

Breaking News, UK News

CHILLING CCTV Saudi Student Stabbed to Death in Shocking Cambridge Attack

UK News

STILL ON THE RUN UK Rapper DSAVV Ditches Police and Drops New Track While on the Run

UK News

SET FOR TRIAL Ex-Swindon Teacher Bailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse Claims

Court News

FIRST PICTURE Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool: IOPC Launches Probe

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER PROBE Woman, 74, Found Dead in Newham – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News

Woman, 74, Found Dead in Newham – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed in Early Hours Attack on Kilburn High Road London

Breaking News

Man Stabbed in Early Hours Attack on Kilburn High Road London

Breaking News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA Bungling Burglar Caught Wearing Stolen Jewels Hours After Raid

UK News

Bungling Burglar Caught Wearing Stolen Jewels Hours After Raid

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SUSPECT JAILED Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News

Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

UK News

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman in Their 70s and 80s

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TORQUAY HORROR Man Found with Brutal Head Injuries

UK News

Man Found with Brutal Head Injuries

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Rapist Peter Gilbert Jailed for 20 Years After Brutal Attacks

Court News

Rapist Peter Gilbert Jailed for 20 Years After Brutal Attacks

Court News

POLICE UPDATE Six Hurt but No Life-Threatening Injuries

UK News

Six Hurt but No Life-Threatening Injuries

UK News
Watch Live