A 25-year-old man has been banned from approaching women he does not know, entering parts of Huddersfield and Dewsbury town centres or going within 100 metres of schools after magistrates imposed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Andrew Achomna, from Cleckheaton, was made subject to the order at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, following an application by West Yorkshire Police.

The court heard evidence of a persistent pattern of sexually motivated and intrusive behaviour towards women and girls in public places.

Police confirmed that Achomna has not been convicted of any sexual offences, but magistrates agreed to impose restrictions intended to protect women and girls from harm.

Man banned from approaching women he does not know

Under the Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), Achomna is prohibited from approaching, following, speaking to or otherwise interacting with women he does not know in public places.

Exceptions apply where contact is unavoidable during normal daily life, or where he is receiving assistance or being served by a woman working in a shop or leisure facility.

Such interactions must relate solely to the services being provided.

The order also restricts Achomna from inviting or allowing women who are not related to him into his home, hotel room or another property under his control unless they have been informed of the reasons for the order, its conditions and its duration.

Banned from Huddersfield and Dewsbury town centres

Achomna is also prohibited from entering designated areas of Huddersfield and Dewsbury town centres.

In Huddersfield, the exclusion zone covers the town centre within the ring road, including areas bounded by Queensgate, Castlegate and Kirkgate.

In Dewsbury, restrictions apply to the town centre within the ring road, including Aldams Road, Vicarage Road, Rishworth Road and Wakefield Road.

Exceptions allow him to travel through the restricted areas by train or bus or attend appointments.

Schools and colleges included in restrictions

The court order imposes further restrictions on Achomna’s movements and behaviour.

He is prohibited from going within 100 metres of any school or college.

He is also banned from wearing a balaclava in any public place or location accessible to the public.

The order has no fixed expiry date.

Breaching its conditions is a criminal offence and could result in a prison sentence of up to five years.

West Yorkshire Police welcome court decision

Sergeant Kirstie Broderick, of Kirklees Police, said the order was designed to protect women and girls from potential harm.

She said: “A Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) is a preventative measure designed to protect women and girls from harm.”

Police applied for the restrictions following enquiries and reports concerning Achomna’s behaviour.

Sergeant Broderick said the order would significantly restrict his interactions with others and give officers additional powers to manage the risks identified.

She added that tackling violence against women and girls remained a priority for West Yorkshire Police.

What is a Sexual Harm Prevention Order?

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order is a court order used to impose restrictions on someone considered to present a risk of sexual harm.

Conditions can restrict behaviour, contact with other people and access to particular locations.

In Achomna’s case, the court imposed an indefinite order following an application by West Yorkshire Police rather than a conviction for a sexual offence.

The restrictions are enforceable by police, and any breach can lead to arrest and prosecution.