Human-caused climate change made extreme wildfire weather in Spain and Portugal around three times more likely and tripled the area burned during devastating fires that forced more than 42,000 people to evacuate, a major international study has found.

The findings, published in the State of Wildfires 2025–2026 report on Wednesday 11 November 2026, reveal the scale of the August 2025 disaster across the Iberian Peninsula.

Fourteen megafires swept across the region, killing 14 people and forcing tens of thousands from their homes.

Scientists found that global warming significantly increased the likelihood of the extreme fire conditions and the extent of the destruction.

The report was released during the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, and involved researchers from the Met Office, University of East Anglia, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology and European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

Spain and Portugal Suffered Record Wildfire Destruction

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, 2025 was the worst year on record for the area burned by wildfires across the European Union.

Spain recorded its largest burned area since 2002, while Portugal experienced its largest single wildfire on record.

The Iberian Peninsula was particularly badly affected in August, when 14 megafires burned across the region.

Researchers define a megafire as one that burns at least 100 square kilometres.

The fires devastated landscapes, threatened communities and placed immense pressure on emergency services.

In northwest Iberia alone, the disaster resulted in 14 deaths and more than 42,000 evacuations.

Climate Change Made Extreme Fires Three Times More Likely

Researchers analysed satellite observations, weather data, vegetation conditions and climate models to establish how human activity influenced the fires.

They concluded that climate change made the extreme fire weather experienced in northwest Iberia approximately three times more likely.

The amount of land burned during the episode was also estimated to be around three times greater because of human-caused warming.

Dr Chantelle Burton, a Met Office wildfire scientist and lead author of the report, said: “The findings show a clear message: we are already seeing the visible impacts of climate change on extreme fires around the world.”

She added that substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions could still prevent some of the worst projected increases in future wildfire destruction.

Scientists Warn of More Dangerous Wildfire Seasons

The report suggests that fires comparable to those experienced across Europe in 2025 could burn approximately one-third more land within the next 20 years.

For northwest Iberia, the longer-term outlook is particularly concerning.

Under a high-emissions scenario, similar extreme fires could burn approximately 78% more land by the end of the century.

Some model projections suggest increases of up to sevenfold, although these represent more extreme outcomes within the scenario rather than the central estimate.

Scientists stress that cutting emissions could substantially reduce the future scale of such events.

Why Wet Weather Can Make Wildfires Worse

Researchers identified a pattern in which unusually wet conditions encourage vegetation to grow before subsequent heat and drought turn that growth into dry fuel.

Known as hydroclimatic rebound, the process can create conditions for exceptionally severe wildfires.

Dr Francesca Di Giuseppe, of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said the sequence of vegetation growth followed by extreme heat and drought increased the risk of destructive fires.

The study found this pattern was particularly important in northwest Iberia, where vegetation growth and rapid drying contributed to the conditions experienced in 2025.

Other regions, including parts of Canada, were affected by prolonged drying of forests and other carbon-rich ecosystems.

Canada and Chile Also Hit by Climate-Fuelled Fires

The international assessment examined major wildfire episodes in Canada, northwest Iberia and Chile.

In Canada, researchers estimated that climate change made the extreme burned area around 10 times more likely and increased its extent ninefold.

Approximately 70,000 people were evacuated during Canada’s 2025 wildfire season, with direct costs estimated at about $360 million.

In Chile and northern Patagonia, fires during January and February 2026 killed 23 people and displaced tens of thousands.

The study found that climate change made extreme fire weather in the affected Chilean region approximately 50% more likely, while the burned area was around twice as large.

The fires also threatened Los Alerces National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site containing ancient trees thousands of years old.

Global Wildfire Figures Mask Regional Disasters

Despite the destruction across Europe and the Americas, the report found that the 2025–2026 global fire season recorded the lowest worldwide burned area and fire emissions since 2002.

That result was driven largely by unusually low burning in African savannas.

Scientists warned that global averages can conceal devastating regional events.

Dr Douglas Kelley, of the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, said: “The strongest climate change signal appears in the most extreme fire events rather than in average fire activity.”

The findings suggest that future wildfire seasons may not worsen uniformly across the planet, but that the most destructive regional disasters could become increasingly severe.

Scientists Say Cutting Emissions Can Limit Future Damage

The research concludes that reducing greenhouse gas emissions remains crucial to limiting the scale of future extreme wildfires.

Although climate change has already increased wildfire risks in several regions, researchers found that stronger emissions reductions could meaningfully reduce projected damage later this century.

The report also highlights the importance of improved fire preparedness, land management and international cooperation.

The full findings are available in the State of Wildfires 2025–2026 report, published in the scientific journal Earth System Science Data.

Further information is available from the Met Office and the State of Wildfires project.