A criminal network responsible for trafficking an estimated £450 million worth of cocaine into Britain, concealing drugs inside huge wheels of cheese, has been dismantled following West Yorkshire Police’s biggest-ever drugs investigation.

Gang members have received prison sentences totalling more than 220 years after detectives uncovered a sophisticated operation distributing tonnes of cocaine across northern England.

The investigation accounted for an estimated 4.5 tonnes of the Class A drug, with smugglers using commercial food deliveries to move consignments through Dover before transferring them to warehouses across Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Further defendants were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court during the week ending Friday, 30 October, following proceedings that had been subject to reporting restrictions.

Cocaine hidden inside Gouda cheese shipped into Britain

Detectives established that the organised crime group imported 123,568kg of cheese into the UK between December 2022 and April 2023.

The consignments passed through Dover before arriving at a legitimate distribution centre in Derby.

Refrigerated lorries then delivered pallets to industrial premises in Huddersfield, Cleckheaton, Halifax and Blackburn.

Inside the warehouses, gang members cut open large wheels of cheese to retrieve concealed bricks of cocaine before repackaging the drugs for delivery.

One breakthrough came in May 2023 when Lancashire Police raided a Blackburn unit and discovered 217kg of cocaine, some still hidden inside Gouda.

Investigators found that two bricks of the drug had been concealed inside individual cheese wheels.

Couriers moved millions of pounds worth of cocaine

Aiden McCullagh, 58, ran distribution premises in Huddersfield and Cleckheaton, while Saleem Chaudhuri operated a separate hub in Blackburn.

Couriers travelled from across the country to collect drugs for onward distribution.

Lewis Ockendon and Umar Farooq acted as trusted intermediaries, collecting couriers’ vehicles and taking them into the warehouses to be loaded before returning them.

A phone recovered from Farooq contained records indicating he had personally distributed 934kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £93.4 million.

The network later changed its methods, using chocolate spread and frozen fish mince to conceal further shipments after the Blackburn operation was disrupted.

In June 2023, officers intercepted 192kg of cocaine during an operation at Toddington Services on the M1, with the haul valued at £19.2 million.

Gang members sentenced at Leeds Crown Court

Among those convicted were McCullagh and Craig Goulding, 39, who each received 25-year prison sentences.

Craig Asquith, 44, was jailed for ten years for his role in the operation.

Other substantial sentences included Umar Farooq, 37, 15 years; Lewis Ockendon, 36, 13 years and four months; John Whittell, 43, 12 years and nine months; David Jackson, 48, 14 years and four months; and Ikraam Safdar, 44, eight years and nine months.

Aaron McNally, 38, received ten years and nine months; Arran Gowans, 28, five years and 11 months; Jordan Miles, 32, 12 years and eight months; Darren Johnson, 31, 15 years; Harry Johnson, 26, 16 years; and Brandon Ely, 31, ten years.

Anthony Etheridge, 70, received an additional 18-month sentence on top of the prison term he was already serving.

Saleem Chaudhuri had previously been sentenced at Preston Crown Court in April 2024 to 27 years and six months.

Mark Briggs, Sammy Stapleton and Nathan Reilly were still awaiting sentencing under the timetable outlined in the police announcement.

Investigation began with £2m drugs seizure in Leeds

The inquiry began after officers stopped a vehicle in the East End Park area of Leeds in January 2023 and recovered cocaine and ecstasy worth £2 million.

Detectives subsequently pieced together the national distribution operation through surveillance, phone evidence, financial records and seizures across several police force areas.

A search of a unit linked to Safdar in Halifax also uncovered 8kg of methamphetamine concealed among car parts.

Detective Inspector Kevin Daly, of West Yorkshire Police, described the case as the largest criminal enterprise of its kind dismantled by the force.

He said: “The quantities of the drug involved make it the largest criminal enterprise that we as a Force have taken down.”

Police said the investigation had required months of detailed work to identify those controlling the network and bring the offenders before the courts.