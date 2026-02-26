A drug dealer hiding stacks of cash in safes at his Rugeley shed has been locked up. Robert Studzinski, 44, was handed a 2-year and 9-month sentence at Stafford Crown Court today (Thursday, 26 February).

Dealing Cocaine Behind Bars

Studzinski pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, a Class A drug, and possession of criminal property. Authorities discovered the cash hoard hidden away in safes on his property.

Rugeley Crime Crackdown

The case highlights ongoing efforts to tackle drug dealing in the Staffordshire area. Studzinski’s conviction sends a strong message to other dealers operating in local communities.

