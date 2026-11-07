A 46-year-old plumber from Collier Row has admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl, including sending an indecent photograph of himself.

Mitchell Braxton pleaded guilty when he appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

According to court documents, Braxton asked the person he believed to be a child about sexual acts and sent an indecent image of himself during the communication.

The charge stated that he intentionally attempted to communicate sexually with a person he believed was a 12-year-old girl and whom he did not reasonably believe to be aged 16 or over.

Plumber remanded in custody following guilty plea

Braxton, formerly of Hillfoot Road in Collier Row, east London, was remanded in custody following his appearance before magistrates.

The court cited concerns relating to his previous record and character when determining whether he should be released on bail.

He is due to return to court for sentencing later in November.

The precise sentencing date has not been confirmed in the information available.

The material provided does not establish whether the person Braxton was communicating with was an actual child or someone posing as a child.

Braxton remains in custody awaiting sentencing.