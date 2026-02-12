A construction worker has been locked up for murdering and robbing a customer after a bitter money dispute in Dartford.

Victim Found Dead After Money Row

Osaretin Oronsaye was discovered dead in his Dunlop Close home on 5 July 2025. The killer? Dorin Ciorba, 29, who had a clear motive tied to an unpaid debt.

CCTV Breaks Case Wide Open

Police sifted through hours of CCTV, spotting Ciorba arriving at Dartford train station, then cycling to Oronsaye’s house. He left wearing different clothes and hopped on a train back to London shortly after.

Back in London, Ciorba immediately started using Oronsaye’s bank cards for several transactions.

Arrest and Trial Reveal Cold-Blooded Crime

Ciorba was arrested at his Barking home on 17 July 2025. Officers found the victim’s bank cards, car keys, and paperwork from a recent small claims dispute – served just the day before the murder.

At Maidstone Crown Court on 12 February 2026, Ciorba was found guilty of murder and robbery.