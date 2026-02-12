A construction worker has been locked up for murdering and robbing a customer after a bitter money dispute in Dartford.
Victim Found Dead After Money Row
Osaretin Oronsaye was discovered dead in his Dunlop Close home on 5 July 2025. The killer? Dorin Ciorba, 29, who had a clear motive tied to an unpaid debt.
CCTV Breaks Case Wide Open
Police sifted through hours of CCTV, spotting Ciorba arriving at Dartford train station, then cycling to Oronsaye’s house. He left wearing different clothes and hopped on a train back to London shortly after.
Back in London, Ciorba immediately started using Oronsaye’s bank cards for several transactions.
Arrest and Trial Reveal Cold-Blooded Crime
Ciorba was arrested at his Barking home on 17 July 2025. Officers found the victim’s bank cards, car keys, and paperwork from a recent small claims dispute – served just the day before the murder.
At Maidstone Crown Court on 12 February 2026, Ciorba was found guilty of murder and robbery.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: “Ciorba calmly travelled from London to commit this senseless murder, thinking he’d get away with it. He even searched online for murder reports and arrogantly used the victim’s bank cards.”
“This case proves no matter how calculated offenders believe they are, they won’t escape justice for such horrific violence.
“I hope this verdict brings some comfort to Osaretin’s family and friends as they grieve.”