A violent domestic abuser who murdered his partner in a brutal hammer and knife attack at her Leeds home has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years.

Jack Johns, 53, of School Street, Tingley, killed 51-year-old Malgorzata Wiktor, known as Gosia, at her home in Foster Square, Belle Isle, on 11 June 2026.

The attack followed months of increasingly controlling behaviour during their six-month relationship, with detectives revealing that Gosia had begun to fear the man she had trusted.

Johns, who had previously been convicted of serious violence against former partners, admitted murder and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday 9 November.

Sentencing him, Judge Tom Bayliss KC described Johns as an extremely dangerous man whose history revealed a pattern of obsessive and possessive behaviour towards women.

Son Raised Alarm After Mother Failed to Arrive at Work

Police were called to Gosia’s home on the morning of 11 June after her son became concerned when she failed to turn up for work.

Officers forced entry to the property and discovered Gosia in the hallway with extensive injuries to her skull and face, as well as a stab wound to her chest.

A police officer immediately began CPR, but despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A claw hammer and knife were found nearby.

Johns was also discovered unconscious inside the property after taking an overdose of medication combined with alcohol.

He was taken to hospital for treatment before being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives subsequently launched a homicide investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gosia’s death.

Murder Followed Months of Controlling Behaviour

West Yorkshire Police revealed that the relationship had been marked by an intense period of affection followed by increasingly unpredictable and controlling behaviour.

Investigators spoke to relatives and friends who described how Johns had initially showered Gosia with attention, gifts and declarations of love.

He proposed marriage after only a few months.

However, concerns developed as his behaviour became increasingly intrusive.

Police were told that Johns attempted to dictate what Gosia wore, wanted to know who she communicated with on social media and sought to control aspects of her personal life.

Gosia had reportedly begun to fear him and was considering contacting his former partners to learn more about his behaviour.

Detective Inspector Hannah Dixon, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said those concerns had not previously been reported to police.

“We now know that while nothing had been reported to the police, both Gosia and family members and friends had some concerns about Johns’ behaviour towards her.”

Investigators said the relationship had been characterised by what is often described as love bombing, followed by controlling conduct.

Killer Had Previous Convictions for Violence Against Women

Leeds Crown Court heard that Johns, previously known as Colin French, had a history of serious offending against former partners.

In 2006, he received an indeterminate prison sentence after setting fire to a former girlfriend’s home while she was inside.

He was also convicted in connection with a later incident involving another former partner, whom he attempted to kidnap after hiding in the boot of her car.

The court heard that his past offending showed disturbing similarities to the circumstances surrounding Gosia’s murder.

Judge Bayliss said Johns’ history and the latest offence demonstrated a repeated pattern of obsession, possessiveness and violence.

“You are, Jack Johns, an extremely dangerous man,” the judge told him.

The court heard that Gosia had been considering ending the relationship before Johns attacked her.

The judge described the killing as the culmination of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Family Devastated by Gosia’s Murder

Gosia’s family described her as a loving mother whose kindness, warmth and humour had touched everyone around her.

Her son, Gracjan Wiktor, told the court that his mother was a caring and selfless person.

He said Johns should never have been released from prison following his previous convictions.

In an earlier family tribute, relatives spoke of the devastating loss left by her death.

“You left far too soon, leaving behind an emptiness that nothing can fill.”

The family described Gosia as the heart of their lives and said they would always remember her laughter and the love she gave to others.

Her death has also raised questions about the management of offenders with histories of serious domestic abuse.

Police Urge Domestic Abuse Victims to Seek Help

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Dixon urged anyone concerned about controlling or abusive behaviour in a relationship to seek advice before the situation escalates.

She warned that domestic abuse does not always involve physical violence and can include emotional manipulation, isolation and attempts to control a partner’s everyday activities.

Police highlighted the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, commonly known as Clare’s Law, which allows people to ask police whether a current or former partner has a history of domestic abuse.

The scheme also allows relatives, friends and other concerned individuals to request information where they believe someone may be at risk.

DI Dixon said:

“I understand people may have concerns about interfering in other people’s relationships or think that they need to witness physical abuse to contact the police.”

She urged anyone worried about physical or emotional abuse, controlling finances or restricting contact with others to report their concerns.

Life Sentence With Minimum 29-Year Term

Johns was sentenced to life imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court after admitting Gosia’s murder.

He must serve a minimum of 29 years before becoming eligible for consideration for release.

The minimum term does not mean he will automatically be released after 29 years. Any future release would depend on a decision by the Parole Board, and he would remain subject to a life licence.

West Yorkshire Police said the sentencing marked the conclusion of the criminal case but could not undo the suffering caused to Gosia’s family.

The force has encouraged anyone experiencing domestic abuse, or worried about someone they know, to contact police or seek confidential support.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 999. Non-emergency concerns can be reported on 101.

Further information about Clare’s Law and domestic abuse support is available through West Yorkshire Police.