PORRIDGE Convicted Killers Get Extra Time After 10-Hour Riot at HMP Whitemoor

Published: 11:34 am February 27, 2026
Updated: 11:34 am February 27, 2026

Eight hardened killers have been slapped with extra jail time after sparking a brutal 10-hour mutiny at high-security HMP Whitemoor.

Prisoners Stage Violent Stand-Off

The chaos erupted around noon on 7 October 2022 when inmates refused to return to their cells at lunchtime. The unruly group quickly barricaded themselves in, piling up furniture and brandishing homemade weapons. They used broken table legs and kettles as weapons, while flooding the floor with oil, shower gel, and shampoo, turning the prison landing into a slippery trap for staff.

Staff first tried to talk down the inmates while locking down other prisoners. But threats forced officers to withdraw. A national prison response team and specialist negotiators were called in.

Barricades, Headgear and a Night-Long Standoff

By 8pm, guards attempted to break through the reinforced barricades. The inmates were ready, donning makeshift helmets to fend off PAVA spray and pyrotechnics. The standoff lasted until about 10pm when officers stormed the cell of ringleader Korie Hassan and quelled the mutiny.

Only half of the eight agreed to interviews, all staying silent.

Sentences Handed Down

  • Dior Diego Jackson, 27, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for another 1 year and 9 months.
  • Rick-Champion Champion Musaba, 30, got four years after being convicted of taking part in the mutiny.
  • Nicholas Bridge, 26, and Irwin Constable, 25, both received 3 years and 6 months.
  • Korie Hassan, 33, admitted violent disorder and got 3 years and 4 months.
  • Bradley Blundell, 26, and Troy Muschett-Thomas, 25, were jailed for 1 year and 6 months each.
  • Jahliel Rose, 29, received 1 year and 4 months.

All these extra sentences will run on top of their existing life terms.

