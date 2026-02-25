A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked after repeatedly driving to work without a valid licence or motor insurance.

PC Dcosta’s Shocking Repeat Offence

PC Dcosta was first caught in April 2025 driving without a proper licence or insurance. He was warned firmly and told of the serious consequences if he broke the rules again.

But just a month later, in May 2025, the officer was spotted committing the same offences. He was reported and hit with a Single Justice Procedure Notice for driving unlawfully without third-party insurance.

He pleaded guilty, picked up penalty points, and was fined for his blatant disregard of the law.

Dismissed for Gross Misconduct

Commander Andy Brittain chaired the hearing and found PC Dcosta guilty of serious breaches of professional conduct, including “Discreditable Conduct,” “Honesty and Integrity,” and “Orders and Instructions.”

The offences amounted to gross misconduct.

On 13 February, PC Dcosta was dismissed without notice and will be added to the Public Barred List held by the College of Policing.

