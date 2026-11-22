The COP31 climate summit in Turkey has ended without an overarching agreement after the UK, European Union and other delegations rejected the final draft, according to reports of the closing negotiations.

The proposed agreement did not explicitly mention fossil fuels, prompting objections from countries seeking stronger commitments to move away from coal, oil and gas.

Summit president Murat Kurum said on 22 November that no further text would be tabled after delegates declined to approve the proposal.

Disagreement over fossil fuels

Negotiations had centred on whether the final agreement should repeat the commitment made at the 2023 Dubai summit to transition away from fossil fuels.

The rejected draft reportedly placed greater emphasis on carbon capture and electrification while omitting explicit language on phasing out or transitioning away from fossil fuels.

European negotiators and several countries vulnerable to climate change opposed the wording. Oil-producing nations were reported to have resisted more direct references to fossil fuels.

Climate finance divides negotiators

Funding for countries facing the consequences of climate change was another sticking point. Delegations from developing nations sought stronger guarantees on adaptation finance and support.

Although the conference failed to adopt its main proposed agreement, delegates approved some separate decisions, including measures concerning a just transition.

Existing commitments under the Paris Agreement remain in force. The next round of international climate negotiations is expected to revisit the unresolved disputes over fossil fuels and finance.