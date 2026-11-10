A former Derbyshire police officer who stole almost £88,000 from cash seized during criminal investigations to fund her household bills and everyday living expenses has been jailed for four years and two months.

Michelle Reason, 54, from Buxton, abused her position as an exhibits officer with Derbyshire Constabulary by repeatedly taking money she was responsible for safeguarding.

Her offending began in March 2023 when she stole £15,000 while helping colleagues count a large quantity of cash being held as evidence.

After spending the money, she continued stealing from a police evidence safe over a three-year period, taking both British and foreign currency.

Reason eventually handed herself in at a police station and admitted what she had done.

She pleaded guilty to theft and misconduct in public office at Derby Crown Court on Monday 9 November 2026, where she was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

Officer Stole £15,000 While Counting Criminal Evidence

She was employed in a position of trust, handling and safeguarding property seized by detectives during criminal investigations.

As an exhibits officer, her responsibilities included protecting evidence that could be needed in criminal proceedings.

However, she began abusing that access in March 2023.

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed that Reason initially stole £15,000 while assisting with the counting of a substantial amount of cash held by Derbyshire Constabulary.

Rather than returning the money, she used it to cover her personal expenses.

Once the initial amount had been spent, she returned to the evidence safe and took further cash.

The thefts continued over a period of approximately three years, ultimately reaching a total of around £88,000.

Stolen Police Cash Used to Pay Bills and Living Costs

Investigators established that Reason had used the stolen money to cover household bills and day-to-day expenses.

The cash included sterling and foreign currency that had been seized in connection with criminal investigations.

Reason also admitted that she was likely to have spent some of the missing euros during a holiday to Spain.

The prosecution said her actions represented a serious abuse of the responsibility placed in her as a police employee.

The stolen money had been held as evidence rather than being available for personal use.

By removing it from police custody, Reason risked compromising the integrity of criminal investigations.

Former Officer Handed Herself In at Police Station

Reason’s offending came to an end when she attended St Mary’s Wharf police station and admitted the thefts to officers.

She was arrested following her confession.

Police subsequently recovered cash and evidence bags, many of which were empty.

During the investigation, Reason acknowledged taking the money without permission.

However, she claimed she had always intended to repay what she had stolen.

The case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which brought charges of theft and misconduct in public office.

Reason admitted both offences at Derby Crown Court.

CPS Condemns Serious Breach of Public Trust

Malcolm McHaffie, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor and Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said Reason’s offending undermined public confidence in the handling of criminal evidence.

“Michelle Reason stole money she was trusted to protect, exploiting her position for her own benefit and risking jeopardising the police’s efforts to catch criminals.”

He stressed the importance of ensuring that evidence remains secure throughout criminal investigations.

“Safeguarding evidence is essential to the integrity of criminal investigations, and her dishonesty was a serious betrayal of the standards the public rightly expects from its police officers.”

The case highlights the consequences of abusing access to sensitive evidence held by law enforcement agencies.

Four-Year Prison Sentence at Derby Crown Court

Reason appeared at Derby Crown Court on 9 November 2026, where she admitted one count of theft and one count of misconduct in public office.

She was sentenced at the same court later that day.

The judge imposed a prison sentence of four years and two months.

The CPS confirmed that the total amount stolen was approximately £88,000.

It has not disclosed how much of the money has been recovered or whether any further proceedings will be brought to recover the remaining funds.

Reason’s conviction follows an investigation into the theft of money held by Derbyshire Constabulary as criminal evidence.