Christine Marshall and Gordon Williams have been charged following a probe into the death of Amanda Gretton, 57, who was found dead in a garage on Prendergast Road, Blackheath, on July 5, 2019.

Fraud and Dark Accusations

The pair, both living in Grace Path, Sydenham, showed up at Woolwich Crown Court on February 23. They pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud. Between May 28 and July 20, 2019, they used Amanda’s bank cards to withdraw cash and buy items, including drinks.

Grim Charges Over Burial

Marshall, 56, and Williams, 52, denied charges that between May 14 and July 5, 2019, they prevented Amanda’s lawful and decent burial.

Trial Set Nearly a Decade After Death

The shocking trial is set for June 2029, almost ten years on from Amanda’s death.

The couple has been released on unconditional bail pending the trial.