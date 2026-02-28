Two seniors face serious charges following a shocking event at Manor Heath Park, Halifax, on 28 August 2025.

Fyona and Michael Bairstow Charged

Fyona Bairstow, 72, and Michael Bairstow, 77, both from Shelf, Halifax, have been charged with racially and religiously aggravated common assault. On top of that, Michael Bairstow faces an additional charge of assault by beating.

Court Date Set for March

The couple is set to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on 11 March. The community awaits justice in this troubling case involving hate-fuelled violence.

