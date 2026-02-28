Watch Live
RACE ATTACK Couple Hit with Racist Assault Charges After Park Incident

Two seniors face serious charges following a shocking event at Manor Heath Park, Halifax, on...

Published: 1:57 am February 28, 2026
Updated: 1:57 am February 28, 2026

Two seniors face serious charges following a shocking event at Manor Heath Park, Halifax, on 28 August 2025.

Fyona and Michael Bairstow Charged

Fyona Bairstow, 72, and Michael Bairstow, 77, both from Shelf, Halifax, have been charged with racially and religiously aggravated common assault. On top of that, Michael Bairstow faces an additional charge of assault by beating.

 

Court Date Set for March

The couple is set to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on 11 March. The community awaits justice in this troubling case involving hate-fuelled violence.

