Lee James Locked Up for Peddling Cocaine and Cannabis

Lee James, 39, from Shavington, has been slammed with a seven-year prison sentence for dealing Class A and B drugs in Crewe. The drug dealer made a fortune exceeding half a million pounds before cops put a stop to his operation.

Police Stop BMW; Cash and Phones Expose Dealer

On 1 July 2024, officers stopped James in his flashy blue BMW M5 on Bradfield Road. They found over £1,000 in cash and two mobile phones—an instant red flag. A failed drugs test led to his arrest.

Searching his home uncovered cannabis vape pens, a £15,800 gold Rolex, and an £8,300 gold-plated chain. Despite these findings, James was initially released on bail while investigations ramped up.

Luxury Life Unravels Under Police Raid

In a follow-up search on 11 December 2024, police seized more evidence of James’s extravagant lifestyle: £2,455 cash, a £4,000 e-bike, cannabis vapes and gummies, and designer clothes, shoes, handbags, and perfumes worth over £38,000.

Probing James’s phone and bank accounts laid bare the truth: he made over £500,000 from drug dealing between 2021 and 2025.

Detective’s Stark Warning: Crime Doesn’t Pay