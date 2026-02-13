Lee James Locked Up for Peddling Cocaine and Cannabis
Lee James, 39, from Shavington, has been slammed with a seven-year prison sentence for dealing Class A and B drugs in Crewe. The drug dealer made a fortune exceeding half a million pounds before cops put a stop to his operation.
Police Stop BMW; Cash and Phones Expose Dealer
On 1 July 2024, officers stopped James in his flashy blue BMW M5 on Bradfield Road. They found over £1,000 in cash and two mobile phones—an instant red flag. A failed drugs test led to his arrest.
Searching his home uncovered cannabis vape pens, a £15,800 gold Rolex, and an £8,300 gold-plated chain. Despite these findings, James was initially released on bail while investigations ramped up.
Luxury Life Unravels Under Police Raid
In a follow-up search on 11 December 2024, police seized more evidence of James’s extravagant lifestyle: £2,455 cash, a £4,000 e-bike, cannabis vapes and gummies, and designer clothes, shoes, handbags, and perfumes worth over £38,000.
Probing James’s phone and bank accounts laid bare the truth: he made over £500,000 from drug dealing between 2021 and 2025.
Detective’s Stark Warning: Crime Doesn’t Pay
Detective Sergeant Williams said: “James has been handed a significant custodial sentence which reflects the severity of his crimes.”
“He lived off the proceeds of crime, flaunting high-value designer items. But as this case proves, crime does not pay.”
“Those luxury goods were seized, and he’s now behind bars, forced to consider whether it was worth it.”
“Drugs damage more than just users; whole communities suffer. Our crackdown on dealers like James continues relentlessly.”
“If you know about drug dealing where you live, call 101 or report it online.”