A cyclist in his 70s has been seriously injured following a collision with a car at a busy roundabout beneath the A30 in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Highgate Hill Roundabout at Indian Queens at approximately 10.25am on Sunday 8 November 2026, following reports of a collision involving a pedal cycle and a green Volvo.

The cyclist, a local man in his 70s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Emergency Services Called to Highgate Hill Roundabout

Police and other emergency services attended the collision at Highgate Hill Roundabout, which is situated beneath the A30 near Indian Queens.

The incident involved a green Volvo and a pedal cyclist.

The rider was seriously injured and required hospital treatment.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances leading up to the collision or confirmed the direction in which either road user was travelling.

There has been no announcement of any arrests.

Roads Policing Officers Examine Collision Scene

Specialist officers from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Roads Policing Team attended the roundabout and carried out an examination of the scene.

The investigation is seeking to establish how the collision occurred.

Police thanked members of the public for their patience while officers completed their examination.

The force has not released further details about the cyclist’s injuries, although it has confirmed that they are not considered life-threatening.

Police Appeal for Dashcam and CCTV Footage

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from motorists who were travelling through Highgate Hill Roundabout or along nearby roads shortly before or after 10.25am on Sunday 8 November.

Drivers with dashcam footage and businesses or residents with relevant CCTV recordings are being asked to check whether they captured the collision or the vehicles involved.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log reference 202 of 8 November 2026.

Information can also be submitted through the Devon and Cornwall Police website.

The investigation remains ongoing.