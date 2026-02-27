Alec Wells, 40, faces serious charges after a daring police pursuit on the A4 between Chippenham and Calne.

Dangerous Driving Sparks Police Chase

Early on February 25, officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alec Wells from North End, Calne. Instead of stopping, Wells sped off, sparking a tense pursuit along the A4.

Multiple Offences and Court Appearance

Wells was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, and failing to provide information following the incident.

Guilty Plea and Custody

He appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court on February 26 and pleaded guilty to all charges. The court has remanded him in custody until his next hearing on April 17.

More news from A4