PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

Invisible, odourless, and deadly – radon gas has been detected at unsafe levels in at...

Published: 9:19 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 9:19 pm February 20, 2026

Invisible, odourless, and deadly – radon gas has been detected at unsafe levels in at least 16 prisons across England and Wales. The radioactive gas, linked to lung cancer, poses serious health hazards for inmates and staff alike.

Prisons Hit by Toxic Radon Gas

Newly released documents reveal radon levels above legal safety limits at these prisons:

  • HMP Bedford
  • HMP Channings Wood
  • HMP Downview
  • HMP East Sutton Park
  • HMP Exeter
  • HMP Hollesley Bay
  • HMP Leicester
  • HMP Lincoln
  • HMP Lindholme
  • HMP Parc
  • HMP Portland
  • HMP Stafford
  • HMP The Verne
  • HMP Usk
  • HMP Wealstun
  • Formerly HMP Dartmoor (now closed)

At HMP Exeter, radon levels in one wing soared to over nine times the workplace limit back in 2020. Other prisons have reportedly suffered persistent dangerously high readings.

Why Radon Is a Silent Killer

Radon is a confirmed human carcinogen. Long-term exposure dramatically increases lung cancer risk, especially for smokers. Symptoms—like wheezing, fatigue, and coughing up blood—can take years to emerge. In the UK, radon causes more than 1,000 lung cancer deaths every year.

Why Was This Risk Allowed to Fester?

Shockingly, some prisons flagged radon dangers years ago. But testing, reporting, and safety fixes were slow, spotty, or unclear. Dartmoor’s high radon levels were known well before it shut down, yet many staff and inmates say they received little info on what it meant for their health.

Who’s Paying the Price?

The big question: have lives been harmed? Hundreds of former and current prison workers and inmates are joining legal action over radon exposure. Some have already reported health problems they believe are radon-related. It’s unclear if proper health monitoring has been done or if long-term medical care and transparency will follow.

This scandal shines a harsh light on how radon risks in prisons were ignored, underreported, and left unchecked. The full health impact on those trapped inside these walls could take years to reveal.

