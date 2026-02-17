Watch Live
DO NOT APPROACH Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

Published: 5:18 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 5:18 pm February 17, 2026

Daniel Boakye, 21, made a daring escape from police at University Hospital Lewisham around 3pm on Sunday, February 15. Officers pursued him but failed to stop him before he vanished from the building.

Repeat Offender on the Run

Boakye had already been detained earlier after a previous escape but managed to break free again on Sunday, according to reports from The Sun. The young man was last spotted wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark Nike jacket.

Criminal History Full of Knife-Point Robberies

Court records reveal Boakye was jailed in July 2023 for a spree of knife-point robberies across London. Victims were threatened and forced to hand over phones and bank passcodes, letting Boakye drain their accounts.

Police Issue Warning: Don’t Approach

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham Hospital at around 15:05hrs on Sunday, 15 February. Daniel Boakye was in police custody at the hospital receiving medical treatment when he fled. Officers gave chase but could not detain him before he left the building. We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware.”

Boakye is described as a black man of medium height with a slim build. Police urge anyone who spots him not to approach but to call 999 immediately, quoting reference CAD4005/15FEB. Anonymous tips can also be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

