Christopher Allan, 48, a convicted sex offender already locked up for 12 years for two attempted rapes in 2001, has been slammed with an extra three years behind bars. The brutal new sentence follows a vicious attack on prison officers at HMP Onley.

Boiling Water Assault and Bloody Brawls

Allan poured a kettle of boiling water over one officer’s head, causing searing burns and agonising pain. Another officer was scalded in the face, while others suffered punches that left them with lasting injuries, PTSD, and visible scars. This was no isolated incident – Allan had previously launched attacks on prison staff in 2022 and 2023 at the same jail.

Locked Up With Mental Health Treatment

Now diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, Allan is receiving treatment but remains a dangerous prisoner. He’s been moved to HMP Isle of Wight, with his original sentence set to run until 2028.