EastEnders Star Joins Daughter Dani to Revive Leysdown’s Priory Hill

Danny Dyer is back on screen, and this time he’s swapping the drama of Walford for the great British caravan holiday. The 48-year-old star is fronting a new Sky show, The Dyers’ Caravan Park, alongside his daughter Dani, 29, as they breathe new life into Priory Hill, a struggling caravan site in Leysdown, Kent.

From EastEnders to Leysdown: Danny’s New Adventure

Known for his iconic role in EastEnders, Danny has poured his heart, time, and cash into restoring the family-friendly spot that gave him fond memories of his own 1980s caravan holidays.

“It’s about bringing back that classic family holiday vibe,” Danny said, sharing how passionate he is about reviving the traditional UK getaway.

Father-Daughter Duo’s Close Bond Shines On Screen

Danny and Dani aren’t strangers to working together. Their hit podcast Sorted with the Dyers and travel show Absolutely Dyer: Danny and Dani do Italy have already shown off their strong bond. Now, they’re teaming up to save Priory Hill and remind Britons why caravan parks are a holiday staple.

‘Nearly Kicked Off’ Over a Rookie Mistake

But it hasn’t been plain sailing. Speaking ahead of the show’s launch, Danny confessed he made a big slip-up at the caravan park that “nearly kicked off”, reports the Mirror.

The mishap threatened to derail the project, but it serves as a reminder that even TV stars face real-life challenges on the road to rescuing a beloved holiday spot.