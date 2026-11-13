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DOING A TOMMY Tommy Robinson-backed Danny Tommo fundraiser faces questions after activist admits slashing migrant boat

A fundraising campaign launched with the backing of Tommy Robinson to pay Danny Tommo’s legal bills is facing fresh scrutiny after the anti-immigration activist pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Robinson appealed to supporters in September to help fund the defence of Daniel Thomas, 37, known as Danny Tommo, after he was arrested over the slashing of an inflatable migrant boat in the English Channel.

The appeal was organised through Canadian commentator Ezra Levant and his Rebel News organisation, which launched an online campaign seeking donations towards Thomas’s legal representation.

But the activist has now admitted the offence he initially denied, raising questions about how supporters’ donations have been spent and what will happen to any money left over.

Tommy Robinson called for supporters to fund legal defence

Following Thomas’s arrest in September, Robinson publicly sought assistance with legal representation.

Rebel News launched a fundraising campaign under the title Save Danny Tommo, inviting supporters to contribute towards the activist’s legal costs.

Levant said the money would help secure criminal lawyers and fund Thomas’s defence.

Although claims have circulated about a £100,000 fundraising appeal, UKNIP has not independently verified that figure or established the total raised.

Danny Tommo pleads guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court

Thomas appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday (12 November), where he admitted criminal damage.

The court heard that Thomas had taken a boat into the English Channel as migrants aboard an inflatable dinghy were being assisted by rescue services.

After those on board had been transferred to safety, Thomas approached the vessel and used a knife to slash it.

Thomas initially denied the criminal damage allegation but changed his plea during Thursday’s hearing.

He also denied a separate allegation concerning his failure to disclose the PIN for his mobile telephone.

Sentencing was adjourned until 18 November.

What happened to the fundraising money?

The guilty plea has renewed questions about the money collected for Thomas’s legal defence.

Among the issues requiring clarification are the total amount donated, how much has been paid to lawyers and whether any remaining funds will be retained, refunded or transferred to other activities.

Rebel News’s fundraising terms state that donations are generally non-refundable and that surplus money raised for specific initiatives may be used for associated expenses or similar projects.

However, a guilty plea does not establish that a legal fundraising campaign was fraudulent. Defendants are entitled to legal representation, and legal costs can arise even when a defendant subsequently admits an offence.

Levant has described the outcome as a success for Thomas’s legal team, arguing that the prosecution did not proceed with more serious allegations initially discussed following his arrest.

There is currently no verified evidence that Robinson, Levant or Rebel News misappropriated donations or deliberately misled contributors.

Nevertheless, supporters who contributed specifically to contesting the allegations may want a clear accounting of how their money has been used.

Questions remain before sentencing

Thomas is due to return to Portsmouth Crown Court on 18 November for sentencing.

The outcome of the proceedings does not resolve the separate question of how much the fundraising campaign collected or how those donations were allocated.

UKNIP has not independently established the campaign’s final fundraising total or obtained a breakdown of its expenditure.

Sources: ITV News court coverage and Rebel News fundraising page.

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