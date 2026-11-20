Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo has been jailed for 15 months after slashing a migrant dinghy with a knife in the English Channel.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (20 November) after pleading guilty to criminal damage.

Thomas, founder of the anti-migrant group Patriot Platform, was arrested in September following the incident in the Channel.

The court previously heard that he had travelled into the Channel by boat and encountered migrants aboard a dinghy as they were being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard.

Rescue crews were approaching the drifting vessel and a Frenchman had boarded it when Thomas took out a knife and slashed the boat.

Footage of the incident captured Thomas declaring: “This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats.”

He continued: “Right, you’re on English territory, this is England, this is not France any more.”

He added: “Get off the boat, you have time to get off the boat. This is not France. Take them back.”

Thomas initially denied criminal damage but changed his plea to guilty during a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on 12 November.

He has separately pleaded not guilty to an allegation of failing to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone to police.

The 15-month prison sentence follows an incident which was filmed and became the subject of a criminal investigation.