Drivers using the Dartford Crossing face a £3.50 charge for a standard car journey and risk a £70 penalty if they miss the payment deadline.

The crossing links Kent and Essex across the River Thames, with northbound traffic using the tunnels and southbound traffic normally travelling over the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

Here is what motorists need to know about Dart Charge, with prices and payment rules checked on 26 November 2026.

How much does the Dartford Crossing cost in 2026?

Vehicle Standard / pay as you go Pre-pay account Motorcycles, mopeds and quad bikes Free Free Cars, motorhomes and minibuses with up to nine seats including the driver £3.50 £2.80 Two-axle vans, buses, coaches and goods vehicles £4.20 £3.60 Commercial vehicles with more than two axles £8.40 £7.20

Charges apply to individual journeys in either direction. The current tariffs took effect on 1 September 2025. See the official vehicle classifications and tariffs if you are unsure which rate applies.

How to pay Dart Charge

There are no conventional toll booths where motorists can stop to pay. Use the official GOV.UK Dart Charge service and enter your registration number. Regular users can manage payments through an account.

Payment must be made by 11.59pm on the calendar day following your journey. For example, a Thursday crossing must be paid for before Saturday begins. Keep your payment confirmation and check that you entered the correct number plate.

When is the Dartford Crossing free?

The charging period runs from 6am until 10pm every day, with no exemption simply because it is a Sunday or bank holiday. Overnight journeys outside those hours are free. Motorcycles, mopeds and quad bikes are exempt, as are vehicles receiving free UK vehicle tax on disability grounds.

Dartford and Thurrock resident discounts

Eligible residents can apply for a local discount account. The two annual options are £12.50 for 50 journeys or £25 for unlimited crossings. The lower-cost option can be topped up by £6.25 for another 25 journeys or upgraded to the unlimited plan for an additional £12.50.

What happens if you forget to pay Dart Charge?

A missed payment can result in a penalty charge notice (PCN). The penalty starts at £70, with an early-payment rate of £35 during the first 14 days. The normal payment period is 28 days; an unpaid penalty can rise to £105. The outstanding crossing fee is payable separately.

Do not ignore correspondence about an unpaid journey. Use the official penalty guidance to establish your options.

How to challenge a Dart Charge fine

If you believe a PCN was issued incorrectly, submit a formal representation to Dart Charge using the online penalty service or the postal instructions on your notice. You will need the vehicle registration, PCN reference and supporting evidence, such as a payment receipt or proof that you were no longer responsible for the vehicle.

If your representation is rejected, you can generally take the case to the independent Traffic Penalty Tribunal. The deadline is 28 days after receiving the rejection notice. Follow the instructions in the correspondence and retain copies of all evidence.

Dartford Crossing FAQs

Do I pay twice for a return journey?

Yes, if both journeys take place during charging hours and your vehicle is not exempt.

Can I pay before travelling?

Yes. Advance payment is available through the official Dart Charge service.

Is Dart Charge included in the London congestion charge?

No. Dart Charge is a separate road user charging scheme.

Do foreign-registered vehicles have to pay?

Yes, the charging rules also apply to vehicles registered overseas unless an exemption applies.

Can I check whether I have already paid?

Use the official Dart Charge service to check your crossing payments before making another payment.

For background on the September 2025 price increase, read UKNIP’s Dartford Crossing toll changes coverage.