A man who repeatedly assaulted and controlled his partner, leaving her with injuries requiring stitches, has been jailed for four years and four months.

What happened

Connor Colaluca, 23, from Avery Hill, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court after being convicted of three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and controlling or coercive behaviour.

The court heard that he punched the woman in the face during one attack and repeatedly monitored her movements during their relationship. His controlling behaviour included demanding location information and questioning how long routine journeys took.

Investigation and response

The victim told the court that attending school with visible injuries had been humiliating. Colaluca had previously been convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour involving another woman.

Recorder Eleanor Mawrey KC imposed a prison sentence and a restraining order. The case highlights the harm caused by repeated violence and coercive behaviour within a relationship.