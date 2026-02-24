Watch Live
SORRY NOT SORRY David Lammy Apologises Over Peter Mandelson US Ambassador Fiasco

David Lammy has finally said sorry for appointing Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the...

Published: 2:40 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 2:40 pm February 24, 2026

David Lammy has finally said sorry for appointing Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the US, pinning the blame on collective Cabinet responsibility. The Foreign Secretary was speaking out amid huge government fallout – weeks after Mandelson was sacked over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and days after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Lammy Shifts Blame to Entire Cabinet

Lammy didn’t hold back. Addressing court reforms, he acknowledged the scandal has rocked the government. He said:

“The Prime Minister has apologised for the appointment of Peter Mandelson. His former Chief of Staff stood down and took responsibility for that appointment. As Foreign Secretary at the time, of course, I was subject to collective responsibility, and I am sorry that that decision was made.”

This means the whole Cabinet is on the hook for the controversial choice – despite Mandelson taking most of the heat.

Files on Mandelson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Locked Down

The government’s hands are tied on publishing key files. Trade Minister Sir Chris Bryant confirmed police have blocked the release while their investigation is ongoing. Speaking in the Commons, Bryant warned:

“As the police have rightly said, it is absolutely crucial that the integrity of their investigation is protected… it would be wrong of me to say anything that might prejudice them.”

MP Colum Eastwood also hit out over denied requests to release files on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s time as trade envoy. Bryant assured he backs greater transparency but admitted police probes come first.

Scandal Deepens As Mandelson Arrested

Mandelson was axed from the diplomatic role back in September after Epstein links emerged. But Monday’s arrest means the drama is far from over. More explosive details are apparently coming to light, keeping the government under pressure to balance transparency with police investigations.

The Fallout Rolls On

  • Lammy’s apology shows Cabinet ministers can’t dodge responsibility for high-profile blunders.
  • But critics say ministers should shoulder individual blame, not just hide behind collective defence.
  • The PM’s former Chief of Staff has already quit, accepting personal responsibility.
  • The timeline for releasing Mandelson and Andrew’s files remains a mystery, pending police approval.

As the saga unfolds, the government risks more fallout unless it proves it can clean up its act – and fast.

