David Walliams has been dropped by his talent agency, suspended by the Labour Party and seen the BBC begin removing programmes including Little Britain following the publication of serious sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The comedian, television personality and bestselling children’s author faced a series of developments on Tuesday 10 November 2026 after he was identified as the celebrity who unsuccessfully attempted to block an investigation by ITV News and The Guardian.

The 55-year-old has been accused by multiple women of inappropriate sexual behaviour, including allegations involving girls as young as 15.

Walliams strongly denies sexual misconduct and any criminal wrongdoing, insisting: “I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law.”

The allegations emerged following a three-year investigation and a High Court ruling rejecting his application for an injunction preventing publication.

BBC Begins Removing Little Britain

The BBC confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that it was reviewing programmes featuring Walliams and had begun removing some productions from its platforms.

The review includes Little Britain, the comedy series in which Walliams starred alongside Matt Lucas.

A BBC spokesperson said:

“These are serious allegations.

“As such, the BBC is looking carefully at all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms.

“We are in the process of removing some programmes, including Little Britain, whilst this review is under way.”

The corporation has not confirmed how long the review will last or whether any programmes will be permanently removed.

Talent Agency Ends Representation of David Walliams

Walliams has also lost representation from Independent Talent Group, which confirmed it had severed ties with the entertainer.

The agency announced its decision on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after details of the allegations became public.

A spokesperson said:

“ITG is deeply disturbed by the allegations concerning David Walliams.

“Our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected. We are no longer representing him in any capacity.”

The decision represents a significant professional setback for Walliams, whose career has spanned television comedy, entertainment programmes and children’s publishing.

Labour Party Suspends Walliams

The Labour Party has also suspended Walliams as a member, according to reports published on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspension followed his identification in the investigation into allegations involving teenage girls and young women.

No further details about the party’s disciplinary process or the duration of the suspension were provided in the report.

Walliams has not been convicted of any offence in connection with the allegations published by ITV News and The Guardian.

Britain’s Got Talent Producer Responds to Allegations

The production company behind Britain’s Got Talent has expressed concern following allegations about Walliams’ conduct during his time on the programme.

Walliams was a judge on the ITV talent show for around a decade before leaving the panel.

Several sources interviewed during the investigation alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women associated with the programme.

Fremantle UK, which produces the show, said:

“We are disturbed and concerned at these serious allegations. David Walliams has not been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent for more than four years.”

The company said no complaint about his behaviour had been made to it during his time on the programme or afterwards.

It encouraged anyone who believed they had experienced misconduct on a Fremantle production to come forward, adding that any complaints would be treated seriously.

Women Allege Inappropriate Conduct Dating Back to 2003

The investigation by ITV News and The Guardian examined allegations spanning more than two decades.

One woman, identified under the pseudonym Jade, alleged she was sexually assaulted by Walliams after meeting him in 2007 when she was 15.

She said the experience amounted to grooming and sexual assault.

Walliams strongly denies having any sexual contact with Jade and rejects all allegations of criminal activity.

Another woman, named as Alex, alleged she had a sexual relationship with Walliams when she was 17.

She told the investigating journalists that she believed she had been groomed.

Walliams disputes that allegation, saying he believed she was 18 when their sexual relationship began.

A third woman, Lilly Creightmore, described staying at Walliams’ home after meeting him when she was 18.

She alleged he repeatedly tried to persuade her to share his bed and engaged in unwanted physical behaviour.

Walliams’ lawyers denied that he groomed her or behaved inappropriately, saying he regarded her as a close friend.

Former Britain’s Got Talent Employee Makes Dressing Room Allegation

The investigation also includes claims from a former junior employee of Britain’s Got Talent, identified as Mark.

He alleged that he entered Walliams’ dressing room and found two people he described as very young while the television judge was wearing only a towel.

Mark also said he later received £300 and a signed card from Walliams.

He claimed a senior production employee had described the payment as money intended to secure his silence.

Walliams disputes that interpretation.

He said he routinely gave staff tips and that the amount Mark received was not unusual. He also denied there was anything to conceal.

High Court Rejects Injunction Bid

Walliams’ identity became public after his unsuccessful legal proceedings against Independent Television News and Guardian News and Media.

His lawyers had sought an injunction preventing publication because of concerns about his mental health and the risk that he could take his own life.

The High Court heard that Walliams had made two suicide attempts during 2026, including after being contacted by journalists investigating the allegations.

On 3 November, Mr Justice Nicklin refused to grant the injunction.

The judge concluded that the proposed restriction would represent an exceptionally serious interference with freedom of expression.

The court was not deciding whether the allegations themselves were true.

Walliams subsequently did not pursue an appeal, allowing the media organisations to publish his identity and the investigation’s findings.

Walliams Says He Regrets Thoughtless Behaviour but Denies Abuse

In a response provided to ITV News and The Guardian before publication, Walliams acknowledged that he had sometimes behaved thoughtlessly in past relationships.

“Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with,” he said.

He added that he regretted not always taking other people’s feelings sufficiently into account.

However, he rejected suggestions that he had deliberately exploited his fame.

Walliams said:

“And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.”

He also said he was devastated that some women he met years earlier had expressed hurt or anger about their experiences.