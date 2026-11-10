David Walliams has been identified as the celebrity who unsuccessfully tried to prevent allegations of sexual misconduct from being published, following a three-year investigation into claims involving teenage girls and young women.

The 55-year-old comedian, former Britain’s Got Talent judge and bestselling children’s author is accused by several women of using his fame and influence to pursue sexual relationships, including allegedly targeting girls as young as 15.

The allegations were published on Tuesday 10 November 2026 following a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian.

Walliams strongly denies wrongdoing, including allegations of sexual harassment, grooming and inappropriate sexual behaviour.

He said: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law.”

His identity was made public after he failed in a High Court attempt to stop the investigation being published.

Women Allege Walliams Targeted Them as Teenagers

The joint investigation, which took more than three years, examined allegations dating back to 2003.

Journalists spoke to women who claimed Walliams contacted them when they were teenagers, sometimes using social media or encounters at events connected to his television career.

Two women said they first met him when they were just 15 years old and subsequently felt they had been groomed.

One woman, identified by ITV News under the pseudonym Jade, alleged that Walliams contacted her through MySpace in 2007 when she was 15.

She claimed they exchanged messages and later met in London before visiting his home.

Jade alleged that Walliams touched her sexually without her consent and that she stopped his advances.

She described the experience as sexual assault and said it had continued to affect her for almost two decades.

Walliams denies having any sexual contact with Jade and rejects allegations of criminal conduct.

Another woman, referred to as Alex, said she first met Walliams at a Little Britain fan event when she was 15.

She alleged that he subsequently contacted her and encouraged her interest in comedy writing.

According to her account, their relationship later became sexual when she was 17.

Walliams disputes her allegations of grooming and says he believed she was 18 when their sexual relationship began.

The women have described the impact of their experiences, with some saying they felt unable to challenge the behaviour of a famous and influential entertainer.

Allegations Also Involve Britain’s Got Talent and HarperCollins

The investigation also examined claims about Walliams’ conduct while working in television and publishing.

Several sources alleged inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment connected to Britain’s Got Talent, where Walliams served as a judge for a decade.

Other allegations concerned his relationships with women working at the publishing company HarperCollins.

The investigation reported that Walliams had a sexual relationship with a junior employee and pursued another woman working at the company.

Walliams denies sexually harassing women or behaving inappropriately in the workplace.

ITV and the production companies behind Britain’s Got Talent said they were unaware of complaints against him.

HarperCollins previously announced that it would no longer publish new titles by Walliams.

The publisher said it took employee wellbeing extremely seriously.

High Court Rejects Attempt to Block Investigation

The allegations became public after Walliams failed in his attempt to obtain a permanent injunction against Independent Television News and Guardian News and Media.

The case was heard in the High Court in London, where Walliams was initially granted anonymity while legal proceedings continued.

His lawyers argued that publication would pose a serious risk to his life because of his mental health.

The court heard that he had attempted to take his own life twice after journalists contacted him about the allegations in May.

Walliams’ barrister, Sara Mansoori KC, told the court that the risk was genuine and that publication could have devastating consequences.

She argued that the court had a duty to protect his life by preventing publication.

However, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the application on Tuesday 3 November.

The judge accepted that the risk to Walliams was serious but ruled that the proposed injunction would interfere substantially with freedom of expression.

He also considered the public interest in allowing the allegations to be reported.

The court initially continued anonymity restrictions to allow Walliams an opportunity to appeal.

His lawyers subsequently confirmed that he would not pursue an appeal, allowing the media organisations to identify him on Tuesday 10 November.

Judge Did Not Decide Whether Allegations Were True

The High Court proceedings concerned whether publication should be prevented, not whether the allegations against Walliams were accurate.

Mr Justice Nicklin made clear that dismissing the injunction did not amount to a judicial finding that the allegations were true.

The ruling also did not constitute an endorsement of the investigation’s findings.

The case raised significant questions about the balance between freedom of expression, public-interest journalism, privacy and the legal responsibilities of the courts where publication may pose a risk to someone’s life.

The decision permitted ITV News and The Guardian to proceed with their reporting.

David Walliams Denies Being a Sexual Predator

Walliams has rejected the allegations and insists he has not committed any criminal offences.

In a letter to journalists investigating the claims, he acknowledged that some people involved in past relationships may have felt hurt by his behaviour.

However, he denied exploiting his celebrity status.

He said that although fame could create an imbalance of power within relationships, he had never deliberately abused that position.

Walliams also said he was devastated that women he had met many years earlier had subsequently expressed distress about their experiences.

His lawyers have maintained that the allegations are denied and that his mental health difficulties should not be interpreted as evidence of guilt.

Investigation Raises Questions About Celebrity Influence

The allegations span much of Walliams’ career, from his rise to fame alongside Matt Lucas in the BBC comedy series Little Britain to his years as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

He later became one of the UK’s most commercially successful children’s authors, selling millions of books worldwide.

The investigation raises questions about how allegations involving powerful figures are handled within the entertainment industry, including the responsibilities of employers and organisations working with celebrities.

ITV News has released a documentary titled David Walliams: Power and Silence, examining the women’s allegations and the circumstances surrounding them.

The Guardian has also published the findings of its investigation, including accounts from women who say their experiences have had lasting consequences.

The allegations remain disputed. The High Court has made no findings that Walliams committed sexual misconduct, and the reporting does not establish criminal guilt.