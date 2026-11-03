David Walliams has suffered another setback after Alton Towers confirmed it has permanently closed the theme park area dedicated to the comedian and bestselling children’s author.

The World of David Walliams, which opened in 2021, has shut its doors after five years, with the Staffordshire theme park announcing the decision on Tuesday, 3 November.

The closure comes just weeks after publisher HarperCollins confirmed it would stop publishing Walliams’ existing catalogue of children’s books.

Alton Towers confirms permanent closure

The World of David Walliams featured attractions inspired by the former Britain’s Got Talent judge’s popular children’s stories.

Among the rides were Gangsta Granny: The Ride, Raj’s Bouncy Bottom Burp and the Royal Carousel.

The themed area was developed in collaboration with Walliams and HarperCollins Children’s Books and opened to visitors in 2021.

However, Alton Towers has now confirmed the attraction will not reopen.

A spokesperson for Merlin Entertainments, which operates the resort, said:

“As the 2026 peak season at Alton Towers Resort comes to an end and following our regular review of rides and attractions across the resort, we have taken the decision to permanently close the World of David Walliams.”

The company said plans for the future use of the area would be announced once confirmed.

The decision follows the resort’s annual review of its attractions, including operational and visitor experience considerations.

Another setback after HarperCollins publishing decision

The announcement follows a difficult period for Walliams, whose children’s books have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.

In December 2025, HarperCollins announced it would no longer publish new titles by the comedian following reports of allegations concerning his behaviour towards young female employees.

The publisher subsequently confirmed in September 2026 that it would also stop publishing his existing books.

Walliams has strongly denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

His spokesperson previously said he had not been informed of allegations raised against him by HarperCollins, had not participated in an investigation and had not been given an opportunity to respond.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Walliams was seeking legal advice.

Alton Towers has not publicly linked its decision to close the attraction to those allegations, instead citing its regular review of rides and attractions.

What happens to Gangsta Granny: The Ride?

The closure leaves questions about the future of the rides previously operating within the themed area.

Alton Towers has not yet confirmed whether the attractions will be removed, rebranded or replaced as part of a new development.

Visitors have been advised to check the resort’s official website and app for the latest attraction information.

David Walliams yet to comment

Walliams, who rose to fame alongside Matt Lucas in the BBC comedy series Little Britain, later became one of Britain’s most successful children’s authors.

His books include Gangsta Granny, Mr Stink, The Boy in the Dress and Billionaire Boy.

He also spent a decade as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent before leaving the programme in 2022.

Walliams has not publicly commented on the permanent closure of his Alton Towers attraction at the time of writing.