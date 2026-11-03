Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FRESH BLOWS David Walliams suffers fresh blow as Alton Towers permanently closes attraction after five years

David Walliams has suffered another setback after Alton Towers confirmed it has permanently closed the theme park area dedicated to the comedian and bestselling children’s author.

The World of David Walliams, which opened in 2021, has shut its doors after five years, with the Staffordshire theme park announcing the decision on Tuesday, 3 November.

The closure comes just weeks after publisher HarperCollins confirmed it would stop publishing Walliams’ existing catalogue of children’s books.

Alton Towers confirms permanent closure

The World of David Walliams featured attractions inspired by the former Britain’s Got Talent judge’s popular children’s stories.

Among the rides were Gangsta Granny: The Ride, Raj’s Bouncy Bottom Burp and the Royal Carousel.

The themed area was developed in collaboration with Walliams and HarperCollins Children’s Books and opened to visitors in 2021.

However, Alton Towers has now confirmed the attraction will not reopen.

A spokesperson for Merlin Entertainments, which operates the resort, said:

“As the 2026 peak season at Alton Towers Resort comes to an end and following our regular review of rides and attractions across the resort, we have taken the decision to permanently close the World of David Walliams.”

The company said plans for the future use of the area would be announced once confirmed.

The decision follows the resort’s annual review of its attractions, including operational and visitor experience considerations.

Another setback after HarperCollins publishing decision

The announcement follows a difficult period for Walliams, whose children’s books have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.

In December 2025, HarperCollins announced it would no longer publish new titles by the comedian following reports of allegations concerning his behaviour towards young female employees.

The publisher subsequently confirmed in September 2026 that it would also stop publishing his existing books.

Walliams has strongly denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

His spokesperson previously said he had not been informed of allegations raised against him by HarperCollins, had not participated in an investigation and had not been given an opportunity to respond.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Walliams was seeking legal advice.

Alton Towers has not publicly linked its decision to close the attraction to those allegations, instead citing its regular review of rides and attractions.

What happens to Gangsta Granny: The Ride?

The closure leaves questions about the future of the rides previously operating within the themed area.

Alton Towers has not yet confirmed whether the attractions will be removed, rebranded or replaced as part of a new development.

Visitors have been advised to check the resort’s official website and app for the latest attraction information.

David Walliams yet to comment

Walliams, who rose to fame alongside Matt Lucas in the BBC comedy series Little Britain, later became one of Britain’s most successful children’s authors.

His books include Gangsta Granny, Mr Stink, The Boy in the Dress and Billionaire Boy.

He also spent a decade as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent before leaving the programme in 2022.

Walliams has not publicly commented on the permanent closure of his Alton Towers attraction at the time of writing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

VIOLENT ATTACK Horse reportedly injured and violence at Kent Hounds opening meet in Doddington

UK News

ICING AND WEATHER Radar analysis suggests Learjet entered storm before Florida crash that killed nine

UK News

MID AIR EMERGENCY British Airways flight declares emergency over France after reported landing gear fault

UK News

DRIVER ARRESTED Police pursuit and arrest reported after collision near Lower Queen’s Road in Buckhurst Hill

Crime

FINED AND BANNED Five British anti-migrant activists fined and expelled from France after ‘battle bus’ arrests near Dunkirk

UK News

HEAD TEACHER MURDERED Headteacher dragged beneath car for more than a mile murdered as family pay heartbreaking tribute

UK News

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News

MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

UK News

OUTRAGE Seven arrested as fireworks let off near police in Birmingham city centre Halloween disorder

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIND MEGAN Police appeal to find missing 17-year-old Megan Barrow-Chiovitti last seen in Gillingham

Missing Persons, UK News

FIRE BALL HORROR Nine killed in Florida Learjet crash as reports name 20-year-old co-pilot

UK News, World News

POST OFFICE RAIDERS Burglars target Tidworth Post Office and Smart Tech in early-hours raids

Breaking News, Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

PATIENTS STRANDED Jersey Airport drone chaos forces nine medical procedures to be cancelled as police hunt those responsible

UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Missing veteran Scott Yates, 46, last seen in Bournemouth as welfare fears grow

UK News

BONFIRE TRAVEL Lewes Bonfire Night 2026: Train suspensions and road closures

National News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BEAUTIFUL SOUL Man found guilty of murdering Amber O’Brien, 33, in brutal stabbing at Manchester flat

UK News

CASH IN TRANSIT Machete-Wielding Robbers Target Cash Delivery Driver at Smethwick Shopping Park

UK News

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major search and rescue operation launched after sailing vessel capsizes 190 miles off Irish coast

UK News
Watch Live