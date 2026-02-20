A fatal collision involving a motorbike and a camper van has rocked St Leonards. Sussex Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after the tragic crash on Monday, 16 February.

Tragedy on Blackman Avenue

The smash happened at around 1.50pm near the junction with Larkfield Close. Emergency crews rushed to Blackman Avenue following reports of the horror crash between a camper van and a motorbike.

Paramedics tried to save the motorbike rider at the scene but he sadly died. His next of kin have been informed. Police have offered their condolences to the grieving family.

Driver Arrested and Bailed

A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Police Call for Crucial Eyewitnesses

Officers want anyone who was nearby or who spotted the camper van in the area before the crash to step forward. They are particularly eager to see any dashcam, CCTV, or mobile footage that might help.

If you have information, report it online or call 101 quoting reference 727 of 16/02.