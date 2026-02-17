Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HUMBLE AND SWEET Deaf Woman, 27, ‘Kicked from Car and Left to Die’ on East London Street, Court Hears

  Defendant Shouted for Others to Flee, Leaving Victim Bleeding in the Early Hours A...

Published: 11:21 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 11:21 pm February 17, 2026

 

Defendant Shouted for Others to Flee, Leaving Victim Bleeding in the Early Hours

A profoundly deaf young woman was brutally punched and abandoned on a quiet East London street, a court has revealed.

Raver ‘Nasty’ Throws Deaf Woman From Car, Then Attacks Her

Zahwa Salah Mukhtar, 27, was violently ejected from a car in Chadwell Heath, Romford, and fatally assaulted by Duane Owusu early on August 16 last year. Instead of offering help, Owusu allegedly shouted at his companions to get back in the car before speeding off, leaving Zahwa to die.

Prosecutor Henrietta Paget KC described the attack as “the senseless killing of a vulnerable young woman” who had stumbled into a group of strangers during a night out, including her alleged attacker.

Bright, Ambitious Woman with Hearing Challenges

  • Zahwa was a finance assistant at the Young Vic Theatre and dreamed of becoming an accountant.
  • She lost her hearing to meningitis at age three but mastered lip-reading and British Sign Language.
  • Friends described her as “bright, bubbly and enthusiastic,” enjoying socialising, food, and travel despite her traditional upbringing.

Night of Horror: Drugs, Drinks, and Violence

Owusu, 36, had been at a rave with friends when Zahwa randomly joined their group outside a pub in Stoke Newington, north London. She was given laughing gas by the group and joined seven others packed into a silver Mercedes. Sitting on Owusu’s lap, Zahwa soon agitated the group as she acted erratically, flirting and picking fights.

After Zahwa started recording a video on her phone, Owusu ordered the driver to stop. He then opened the rear door, tossed her phone out, and forcibly ejected her onto the pavement.

Owusu kicked her in the face and punched her hard in the neck after she pleaded for mercy. Zahwa fell, suffering a fractured skull and fatal brain injury. Despite her injuries, Owusu refused to help, shouting at the others to leave before the car sped away.

CCTV Footage Captures Shocking Attack and Aftermath

CCTV showed Owusu attacking Zahwa outside a care home in Chadwell Heath. A voice yelled, “Get in the car now,” just minutes before the vehicle returned briefly. A male voice was heard saying, “Leave her bro, I don’t even care,” while a female pleaded, “Someone help her.”

The group was stopped by police about a mile away and found with nitrous oxide, cannabis, and white powder in the car. Despite the situation, no arrests were made immediately, and the group was sent on foot.

Officers later found Zahwa unresponsive on the pavement at 5:31am. Paramedics pronounced her dead just 50 minutes later.

Cold and Callous: Defendant’s Contempt for Victim

Prosecutor Paget told jurors, “This was a callous attack. The attitude Mr Owusu displayed towards his victim was one of utter contempt.”

Security footage captured Owusu berating the driver for wanting to go back to help Zahwa, calling him “soft” and “a weak link.”

Owusu has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter. The Old Bailey trial is ongoing.

Tributes Pour in for ‘Humble and Sweet’ Zahwa

The East London deaf community is heartbroken over Zahwa’s death. Friends and club organisers describe her as “very humble, mature, and so sweet.”

Tahene Howell from the Hackney Deaf Club said, “She touched a lot of people, despite some only meeting her once. She always had good energy and was smiling. I am devastated.”

Artist and BSL interpreter Lucy Deeble added, “Zahwa constantly spread kindness and was an unforgettable presence at the Hackney Deaf Club.”

Zahwa’s memory lives on as a bright light stolen far too soon.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

POLICE SPOT Merthyr Man Jailed After Wild Police Chase in Snowstorm

UK News

CAUGHT BY THE BOOK Peterborough Gang Used Books to Smuggle Cocaine to Australia

UK News

UK Unemployment Skyrockets to Five-Year High at 5.2%

UK News

LOCKDOWN Bomb Squad Swarm Quiet Plymouth Street as Homes Evacuated and Man Arrested

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Grandad Who Hit Two Kids Could Be Driving Again in 2027

UK News

DO NOT APPROACH Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

HEAVY SENTANCE Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

SERIAL OFFENDER Predator Busted After Teen’s Brave School Confession

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LOCKED UP Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News

Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Bideford – Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

UK News

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Bideford – Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Drunk Thug Throws Brutal Punch Outta Nowhere

UK News

Drunk Thug Throws Brutal Punch Outta Nowhere

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POLICE APPEAL Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News

Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News

SNIFFED OUT Wheelie Bin Sting: Police Dog Sniffs Out Fleeing Suspect

UK News

Wheelie Bin Sting: Police Dog Sniffs Out Fleeing Suspect

UK News

RECKLESS KILL Drink driver jailed for 10 years after deadly crash shuts down Evesham road

UK News

Drink driver jailed for 10 years after deadly crash shuts down Evesham road

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

NO JOKE British Teen Arrested After “Bomb” Snapchat Joke on Flight

UK News

British Teen Arrested After “Bomb” Snapchat Joke on Flight

UK News

MID AIR EMERGENCY Pilot Incapacitation Rocks Gibraltar to Manchester Flight

Breaking News

Pilot Incapacitation Rocks Gibraltar to Manchester Flight

Breaking News

DESPERATE DAYS BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson feared arrest would ruin her life before tragic suicide, inquest reveals

UK News

BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson feared arrest would ruin her life before tragic suicide, inquest reveals

UK News
Watch Live