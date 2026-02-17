Defendant Shouted for Others to Flee, Leaving Victim Bleeding in the Early Hours

A profoundly deaf young woman was brutally punched and abandoned on a quiet East London street, a court has revealed.

Raver ‘Nasty’ Throws Deaf Woman From Car, Then Attacks Her

Zahwa Salah Mukhtar, 27, was violently ejected from a car in Chadwell Heath, Romford, and fatally assaulted by Duane Owusu early on August 16 last year. Instead of offering help, Owusu allegedly shouted at his companions to get back in the car before speeding off, leaving Zahwa to die.

Prosecutor Henrietta Paget KC described the attack as “the senseless killing of a vulnerable young woman” who had stumbled into a group of strangers during a night out, including her alleged attacker.

Bright, Ambitious Woman with Hearing Challenges

Zahwa was a finance assistant at the Young Vic Theatre and dreamed of becoming an accountant.

She lost her hearing to meningitis at age three but mastered lip-reading and British Sign Language.

Friends described her as “bright, bubbly and enthusiastic,” enjoying socialising, food, and travel despite her traditional upbringing.

Night of Horror: Drugs, Drinks, and Violence

Owusu, 36, had been at a rave with friends when Zahwa randomly joined their group outside a pub in Stoke Newington, north London. She was given laughing gas by the group and joined seven others packed into a silver Mercedes. Sitting on Owusu’s lap, Zahwa soon agitated the group as she acted erratically, flirting and picking fights.

After Zahwa started recording a video on her phone, Owusu ordered the driver to stop. He then opened the rear door, tossed her phone out, and forcibly ejected her onto the pavement.

Owusu kicked her in the face and punched her hard in the neck after she pleaded for mercy. Zahwa fell, suffering a fractured skull and fatal brain injury. Despite her injuries, Owusu refused to help, shouting at the others to leave before the car sped away.

CCTV Footage Captures Shocking Attack and Aftermath

CCTV showed Owusu attacking Zahwa outside a care home in Chadwell Heath. A voice yelled, “Get in the car now,” just minutes before the vehicle returned briefly. A male voice was heard saying, “Leave her bro, I don’t even care,” while a female pleaded, “Someone help her.”

The group was stopped by police about a mile away and found with nitrous oxide, cannabis, and white powder in the car. Despite the situation, no arrests were made immediately, and the group was sent on foot.

Officers later found Zahwa unresponsive on the pavement at 5:31am. Paramedics pronounced her dead just 50 minutes later.

Cold and Callous: Defendant’s Contempt for Victim

Prosecutor Paget told jurors, “This was a callous attack. The attitude Mr Owusu displayed towards his victim was one of utter contempt.”

Security footage captured Owusu berating the driver for wanting to go back to help Zahwa, calling him “soft” and “a weak link.”

Owusu has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter. The Old Bailey trial is ongoing.

Tributes Pour in for ‘Humble and Sweet’ Zahwa

The East London deaf community is heartbroken over Zahwa’s death. Friends and club organisers describe her as “very humble, mature, and so sweet.”

Tahene Howell from the Hackney Deaf Club said, “She touched a lot of people, despite some only meeting her once. She always had good energy and was smiling. I am devastated.”

Artist and BSL interpreter Lucy Deeble added, “Zahwa constantly spread kindness and was an unforgettable presence at the Hackney Deaf Club.”

Zahwa’s memory lives on as a bright light stolen far too soon.