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CHILD PREDATOR Deal sex offender jailed for four years after sharing indecent images of children online

A convicted sex offender from Kent has been jailed for four years after police uncovered evidence that he made and shared indecent images of children through an online messaging app.

Christopher Chapman, 46, formerly of Orchard Avenue in Deal, was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday (12 November) after admitting multiple child sexual offences.

The investigation began in February 2026 when specialist Kent Police detectives identified Chapman’s involvement in online child sexual exploitation.

Digital forensic examinations revealed that he had shared indecent images of children using a messaging platform.

Police seized knives and sword during arrest in Deal

Chapman was arrested at an address in Deal on 27 February as officers carried out enquiries into his online activities.

During the arrest, police also seized knives and a sword from the property.

Specialist investigators examined digital evidence gathered during the investigation, establishing Chapman’s involvement in the creation and distribution of indecent images of children.

He was subsequently charged with multiple offences and later pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court.

Four-year prison sentence for child sex offender

Chapman appeared before the court for sentencing on Thursday, 12 November, where he was handed a four-year prison term.

The sentence also incorporated an offence of arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence arising from a separate case.

Kent Police confirmed the conviction following an investigation into online offending against children.

Detective warns online offenders they cannot hide behind technology

Detective Constable Claire Hall, who investigated the case, said specialist officers would continue pursuing those responsible for exploiting children online.

She said: “Chapman’s offending involved the exploitation of children from behind a screen, but the online world is not a place where offenders can act with impunity. Our specialist investigators are relentless in pursuing those who create, share or facilitate the abuse of children, using digital forensic evidence and intelligence to identify those responsible and bring them before the courts.

“We know some offenders believe technology can conceal their crimes, but this case demonstrates that we will use every tool available to uncover the evidence, expose their offending and ensure they are brought to justice. Protecting children from harm remains one of our highest priorities, and we will continue to target those who seek to exploit them online.”

Chapman will now serve his sentence following the successful prosecution brought after the Kent Police investigation.

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