A 21-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash in Essex in which 19-year-old Kelsie Stevens died.

Essex Police said a black Mercedes CLK left the road and entered a water-filled ditch near Oak Road in Crays Hill, close to Basildon, at around 12.35am on 25 May.

Ms Stevens, who was travelling as a passenger, became trapped beneath the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnny Smith, 21, of HMP Rochester, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Police have not provided the outcome of that hearing in the source material reviewed.

Ms Stevens’ family described her as a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend.

She worked as a lash technician and enjoyed dancing, horse riding, cooking and spending time with her dog, relatives said.

The charge remains an allegation and no finding of guilt has been reported.