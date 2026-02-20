Watch Live
BOTTLE ATTACK Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

  Bottle Attack Over £20 Debt An argument over a £20 debt ended in a...

Published: 2:02 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 2:02 am February 20, 2026

 

Bottle Attack Over £20 Debt

An argument over a £20 debt ended in a vicious stabbing at Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester. Said Sadat, 19, clashed with a man claiming to pay the debt on his cousin’s behalf on July 27 last year. When the victim handed Sadat the cash, he tore up the note in front of him, snarling: “I don’t need your money, I will sort you out.”

Moments later, Sadat returned wielding a broken bottle and slashed the victim across the neck, leaving a deep 12cm wound. The victim was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery and also suffered cuts to his arm and hand.

Sadat’s Violent Past Caught Up with Him

Manchester Crown Court heard Sadat was already on bail after another violent incident just weeks earlier. On June 15, 2024, he joined two others in chasing down two men on a night out in the city centre.

Co-defendants Mussab Amari and Waheedullah Paktiawal were also convicted for their part in the earlier attack. Paktiawal faced additional charges for possession of a pickaxe and cannabis with intent to supply.

Sentences Delivered

  • Said Sadat, of Block Lane, Chadderton, Oldham, was jailed for 3 years and 9 months for theft, assault causing actual bodily harm and section 20 wounding.
  • Mussab Amari, from Hollyhedge Road, Wythenshawe, received a 12-month sentence for assault causing actual bodily harm.
  • Waheedullah Paktiawal, of Brinklow Close, Openshaw, got an 18-month suspended sentence, 200 hours unpaid work, and rehabilitation after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

All three were ordered to pay £200 compensation to their victims.

