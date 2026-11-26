The family of Taraneh Rahimi has raised concerns about her health in custody after a human rights group reported that her death sentence in Iran had been upheld.

Ms Rahimi, 21, is struggling to walk and has balance problems, her cousin Masoud Nourmohammadi has alleged. He said her legs were beaten and that an untreated head injury led to an ear infection. The claims have not been independently confirmed by UKNIP.

Reports about the case

Iran Human Rights lists Ms Rahimi as a defendant in the Isfahan Shohada Square case and says she is being held at Dowlatabad Prison. The group’s case register, dated 16 November, records her death sentence as upheld.

Her family has also alleged that Ms Rahimi and her twin sister Romina were tortured and sexually assaulted by an official. Their cousin has claimed that the same official was later assigned to hear their complaint and that it was dismissed. The allegations have not been independently verified against court records.

European Parliament calls for sentence to be overturned

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on 8 October calling for Ms Rahimi’s death sentence, and that of Leila Abolhasani, to be overturned. The resolution passed by 541 votes to 11, with 25 abstentions, and also called for medical treatment and the release of political prisoners.

Iran Human Rights reported on 16 November that at least 121 people faced execution in cases linked to January’s protests. The group said its figure covered cases across 15 provinces and could be an underestimate.

The information available for this report does not establish whether Ms Rahimi has since received medical treatment or whether her legal status has changed.