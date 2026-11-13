A Devon man who directed a commercial-scale cocaine supply operation has been jailed for six years after police caught him with a kilogram of high-purity drugs and hundreds of pounds in cash.

Damian Browring, 50, of Langstone Drive in Exmouth, was sentenced at the on Thursday (12 November) after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

He was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers in July as part of an investigation into organised drug supply led by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

When officers detained Browring, they discovered £595 in cash and a kilogram block of cocaine with a purity of 92%.

Judge says dealer directed commercial-scale cocaine supply

Browring pleaded guilty to his involvement in the conspiracy before appearing for sentence at the Central Criminal Court.

During the hearing, the judge said Browring had played a significant role in directing the supply of Class A drugs on a commercial scale.

The court heard that he exercised considerable influence over others involved in the supply chain.

His position within the operation and the scale of the offending were highlighted during sentencing.

Browring was handed a six-year prison sentence.

Regional organised crime investigation

The conviction followed an investigation by SWROCU, which works alongside police forces and specialist officers to tackle organised criminal networks across the South West.

Browring’s arrest was carried out by the Metropolitan Police as part of the wider investigation into cocaine supply.

The seizure of the kilogram block of cocaine formed part of the evidence against him.

Police have encouraged members of the public to report suspected drug dealing in their communities.

Anyone with information about drug supply can contact police on 101 or through their local force’s website.

Where a crime is taking place or there is an immediate danger, members of the public should call 999.